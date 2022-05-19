Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' Lyrics: Inside The Star's Stance On Modern Dating

On Air Now
19 May 2022, 16:19
Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' reveals his thoughts on the difficulties of modern dating. Here's the lyrical lowdown on the stunning 'Harry's House' track...
Harry Styles put all 'Boyfriends' on blast during his Coachella performance last month, giving fans a taste of his lyrical style for the upcoming 'Harry's House'.
The 28-year-old star only released the mega-hit 'As It Was' in the lead up to his third studio album, but treated one lucky audience to an acoustic rendition of the opinionated twelfth track.
Harry delivered his 'Boyfriends' debut on April 15 as he headlined the festival, Stylers have been rewatching the clip of the performance non-stop to pass the time before 'Harry's House' drops on May 20.
So what is the penultimate track about? Read on to find out the meaning behind the pop powerhouse's penmanship as well as the full lyrics...
'Boyfriends' explores the trials and tribulations of a relationship, with Harry reprimanding men for their part played in doomed romances.
The pop star introduced the song during his Coachella set by saying, "To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you," to which he was met with an uproar of applause.
Harry's vocals lilted against Fleetwood Mac-esque guitar picking as he delivered a stripped back version of the song set for release on May 20.
He claims that boyfriends "take you for granted" and "misunderstand' their partners. The melancholic tune gives an unapologetic view on modern dating, exploring the cyclic nature of failed relationships.
The Don't Worry, Darling star poses several questions throughout the song, asking "Boyfriends, are they just pretending?" and goes on to insinuate that it can be easy to return to a romance that isn't necessarily good for you.
"Don't wanna be alone / No, and you go / Why? You don't know"
Boyfriends, they think you're so easy
They take you for granted
They don't know, they're just misunderstanding
You
You, you're back at it again
Weekend, when you get deep in
He starts secretly drinking
It gets hard to know what he's thinking
You
Love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin
You
You, you still open the door
You're no closer to him
Now you're halfway home
Only calling you when
Don't wanna be alone
No, and you go
Why? You don't know
Boyfriends, are they just pretending?
They don't tell you where it's hеading
And you know the game's nevеr ending
You
You lay with him as you stay in a daydream
You
Feel a fool, you're back at it again
Ooh
