Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' Lyrics: Inside The Star's Stance On Modern Dating

Inside Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' lyricism... Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' reveals his thoughts on the difficulties of modern dating. Here's the lyrical lowdown on the stunning 'Harry's House' track...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles put all 'Boyfriends' on blast during his Coachella performance last month, giving fans a taste of his lyrical style for the upcoming 'Harry's House'.

The 28-year-old star only released the mega-hit 'As It Was' in the lead up to his third studio album, but treated one lucky audience to an acoustic rendition of the opinionated twelfth track.

What Will Harry Styles Wear To Capital's Summertime Ball?

Harry delivered his 'Boyfriends' debut on April 15 as he headlined the festival, Stylers have been rewatching the clip of the performance non-stop to pass the time before 'Harry's House' drops on May 20.

So what is the penultimate track about? Read on to find out the meaning behind the pop powerhouse's penmanship as well as the full lyrics...

Harry Styles debuted his new track 'Boyfriends' at Coachella. Picture: Getty

What is 'Boyfriends' about?

'Boyfriends' explores the trials and tribulations of a relationship, with Harry reprimanding men for their part played in doomed romances.

The pop star introduced the song during his Coachella set by saying, "To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you," to which he was met with an uproar of applause.

Harry's vocals lilted against Fleetwood Mac-esque guitar picking as he delivered a stripped back version of the song set for release on May 20.

Harry's House is set to drop on May 20. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

He claims that boyfriends "take you for granted" and "misunderstand' their partners. The melancholic tune gives an unapologetic view on modern dating, exploring the cyclic nature of failed relationships.

The Don't Worry, Darling star poses several questions throughout the song, asking "Boyfriends, are they just pretending?" and goes on to insinuate that it can be easy to return to a romance that isn't necessarily good for you.

"Don't wanna be alone / No, and you go / Why? You don't know"

Harry Styles didn't hold back with his 'Boyfriends' lyrics. Picture: Alamy

Harry revealed his 'Harry's House' tracklist ahead of the record drop. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' full lyrics

Boyfriends, they think you're so easy

They take you for granted

They don't know, they're just misunderstanding

You

You, you're back at it again

Weekend, when you get deep in

He starts secretly drinking

It gets hard to know what he's thinking

You

Love a fool who knows just how to get under your skin

You

You, you still open the door

You're no closer to him

Now you're halfway home

Only calling you when

Don't wanna be alone

No, and you go

Why? You don't know

Boyfriends, are they just pretending?

They don't tell you where it's hеading

And you know the game's nevеr ending

You

You lay with him as you stay in a daydream

You

Feel a fool, you're back at it again

Ooh

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital