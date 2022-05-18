What Time Is Harry Styles' Album 'Harry's House' Coming Out?

What time does 'Harry's House' come out? Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

'Harry's House' is just around the corner, but what exact time will Harry Styles be dropping the album? Here are all the details...

The wait is finally nearly over! Harry Styles' hotly-anticipated third studio album, 'Harry's House' is dropping this week – pinch us, please!

If you're anything like us then you must be wanting to know the exact minute HS3 drops so you can lap up 13 brand new songs from the 28-year-old pop powerhouse, well you're in luck!

Harry has been teasing us all with the release of the follow-up record to 'Fine Line' since he announced it in March – let's just say that time has been moving slowly since the news broke.

Fans have been treated to lead single 'As It Was' as well as an incredible music video, but when does the whole project drop?

'Harry's House' is coming out on May 20. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

What time will 'Harry's House' be released?

'Harry's House' will arrive just in time for summer as it's being released on May 20 (but we know you've already marked your calendar with that date).

The record that has everyone talking is set to arrive in the very early hours of the morning for UK fans.

By the time you wake up, Harry would have graced us with his third album! So maybe set your alarms to get the first listen...

