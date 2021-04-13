Harry Styles Fans Detail What It’s Like Bumping Into Him After Meeting Him In London

Three fans who met Harry Styles made a Vlog detailing their experience meeting him. Picture: PA/Twitter

Harry Styles was spotted by fans in London recently and they have now shared what their experience was like in a YouTube video.

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was seen in a rare sighting in London recently after filming had begun on his upcoming movie, My Policeman.

Snaps of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star circulated as he was dressed super casual with the most iconic pink beanie, as he greeted fans in Regents Park.

After fans were sent into meltdown over the pics, the girls who were lucky enough to meet Harry during his causal afternoon stroll have shared a YouTube video detailing their experience after bumping into him!

The three friends shared more pics of their run-in with Harry, as well as a 25-minute Vlog of their day trip to London, before and after meeting the former One Direction star.

Harry Styles was apparently out and about in London with his beau, Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Harry meeting fans in London - April 8 (via Maggie Lally on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5cStFOPREm — HSD (@hsdaily) April 12, 2021

Explaining what had happened, one of the girls named Maggie said: “Basically, we were just walking down this little alley and this guy walked past with his girlfriend and Emily and Tyla were like ‘that’s Harry’ and I was like ‘I’m bad at [recognising] people in [face] masks.

“Emily had a panic and ran after him, and Tyla went after her to make sure she’s ok [then] he kind of, like, looked back at her.

“And then we saw them chatting and he was with his girlfriend, Olivia, and Emily just got a picture with him.”

Going on to explain what her experience was like after meeting Haz, as he was out walking with Olivia Wilde, she said: “He looked so amazing and I wish that we got a picture all three of us [with him].”

Her friend, Emily, then went on to explain what happened after “recognising his jumper”, which was a ‘Fine Line’ hoodie, saying: “He walks past us and I’m like ‘this is my chance, I need to tell him how much I love him’.”

In conclusion, Haz was, once again, the nicest pop star ever while chatting to the fans!

The fan who took pics with Harry ended up branding it as the “best day of her life”, and tbh, we’re not surprised!

