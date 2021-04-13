Harry Styles Fans Detail What It’s Like Bumping Into Him After Meeting Him In London

13 April 2021, 16:13

Three fans who met Harry Styles made a Vlog detailing their experience meeting him.
Three fans who met Harry Styles made a Vlog detailing their experience meeting him. Picture: PA/Twitter

Harry Styles was spotted by fans in London recently and they have now shared what their experience was like in a YouTube video.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was seen in a rare sighting in London recently after filming had begun on his upcoming movie, My Policeman.

Snaps of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star circulated as he was dressed super casual with the most iconic pink beanie, as he greeted fans in Regents Park.

Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

After fans were sent into meltdown over the pics, the girls who were lucky enough to meet Harry during his causal afternoon stroll have shared a YouTube video detailing their experience after bumping into him!

The three friends shared more pics of their run-in with Harry, as well as a 25-minute Vlog of their day trip to London, before and after meeting the former One Direction star.

Harry Styles was apparently out and about in London with his beau, Olivia Wilde.
Harry Styles was apparently out and about in London with his beau, Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Explaining what had happened, one of the girls named Maggie said: “Basically, we were just walking down this little alley and this guy walked past with his girlfriend and Emily and Tyla were like ‘that’s Harry’ and I was like ‘I’m bad at [recognising] people in [face] masks.

“Emily had a panic and ran after him, and Tyla went after her to make sure she’s ok [then] he kind of, like, looked back at her.

“And then we saw them chatting and he was with his girlfriend, Olivia, and Emily just got a picture with him.”

Going on to explain what her experience was like after meeting Haz, as he was out walking with Olivia Wilde, she said: “He looked so amazing and I wish that we got a picture all three of us [with him].”

Her friend, Emily, then went on to explain what happened after “recognising his jumper”, which was a ‘Fine Line’ hoodie, saying: “He walks past us and I’m like ‘this is my chance, I need to tell him how much I love him’.”

In conclusion, Haz was, once again, the nicest pop star ever while chatting to the fans!

The fan who took pics with Harry ended up branding it as the “best day of her life”, and tbh, we’re not surprised!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' fanfic Duplicity has been trending

Where To Read Harry Styles Fanfic Duplicity & What The Hype’s All About

Take the Louis Tomlinson lyric quiz and see how well you know his songs!

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Lyrics To These Louis Tomlinson Songs?

Features

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA

4 Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about eating disorders amid Nikki Grahame's passing.

Molly-Mae Hague Calls For Anorexia To Be Taken ‘More Seriously’ In Emotional Tribute To Nikki Grahame
Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford is having a baby

Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Paige

TV & Film

Nick Jonas said Harry Styles and Niall Horan were doing a 'good job' in their solo careers.

Nick Jonas Praises Harry Styles And Niall Horan For Doing A 'Really Good Job' In Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray