Harry Styles And My Policeman Co-Stars Begin Production For Upcoming Film As First Look Is Released

5 April 2021, 16:46

A first look at the recording for My Policeman starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin has been shared.
A first look at the recording for My Policeman starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin has been shared. Picture: Getty/PA/Instagram

The cast of My Policeman has begun production for their upcoming film, with a new picture showing Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson in a recording studio.

Production for My Policeman is well and truly underway and fans are super excited!

The first picture has been shared of co-stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson recording something together for their upcoming film and it's giving us all the feels.

One Direction 2021: What Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall And Zayn Have Planned For This Year

Shared by music conductor duo James Morgan and Juliette Pochin, the snap shows the trio in a recording studio, which means filming has begun sooner than we expected!

It’s currently unknown what the recording sessions will be used for, with some speculation about whether the upcoming movie will feature some songs by Haz - however, it is thought to be for narrative voice-over scenes.

My Policeman's production is underway.
My Policeman's production is underway. Picture: PA

Harry can be seen in the snap wearing a yellow checkered sweater vest, with a white shirt underneath and blue trousers.

This is also the first time the trio have been spotted together after it was announced that David would be starring opposite Harry in the movie adaptation of the book by the same name.

It’s safe to say fans are eager to see more about the movie, with many taking to Twitter to freak out over the snap of the stars in the studio.

One person wrote: “Nope I’m sorry this is too much for me.”

Fans were freaking out about the new picture of Harry Styles recording for My Policeman.
Fans were freaking out about the new picture of Harry Styles recording for My Policeman. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles' fans are excited to see My Policeman.
Harry Styles' fans are excited to see My Policeman. Picture: Twitter

“I’m so hyped #MyPoliceman,” shared another.

“I’m just so happy,” penned a third.

Another excited fan tweeted: “I can’t believe we are actually getting this what the f**k.”

We are still standing by for a release date and a trailer for the upcoming film, so fingers crossed for more info soon!

