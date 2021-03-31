One Direction 2021: What Harry, Liam, Louis, Niall And Zayn Have Planned For This Year

Fans have shared their excitement for what's in store for the One Direction boys in 2021. Picture: PA

What is happening in 2021 for all the former One Direction boys Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson? All the amazing stuff the solo artists have in store for us this year...

It’s already been a busy year so far for the former One Direction bandmates and fans are excited to see what the rest of 2021 holds for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

With some seriously big plans in place for their individual careers, Directioners have been getting emotional and proud about the boys’ achievements so far and have been wondering what’s on the cards for them in future.

One fan summed the excitement up pretty well this this tweet... and no, we're not ok.

“are u okay?” NIALL IS WRITING NH3, LIAM IS WRITING LP2, LOUIS IS STARTING HIS OWN MANAGEMENT, ZAYN RELEASED A NEW SONG & HARRY IS STARRING IN 2 MOVIES AND WE ARE GETTING A GUCCI PHOTOSHOOT SOON. ARE WE OKAY?? — Shira²⁸ ᴴ ♡︎’s Lara, Emily & Anda ||NH3 TRACK 6 🖇 (@FlNE91LINE) March 30, 2021

So, tet’s take a look at the 1D boys’ plans for this year…

Harry Styles’ plans for 2021

Harry has had an incredible year so far, with him already winning his first-ever Grammy as well as opening the Grammys ceremony with an incredible performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

He’s also just finished filming for his role as Jack opposite Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed film, Don’t Worry, Darling, and fans can’t wait to see it!

Harry is set to start filming for his next main role in the movie adaptation of My Policeman in just a matter of weeks and is rumoured to even be in an upcoming Marvel superhero film?!

The ‘Adore You’ star has also just been announced as one of the celebs who will star in Gucci’s new campaign for their Beloved line and we couldn’t be more proud of him!

As for music, we know the 'Adore You' singer is super secretive about everything he is working on... so watch this space.

Niall Horan’s plans for 2021

Fans are hopeful for Niall Horan to drop his third album this year. Picture: Instagram

Niall was due to embark on a tour for his second album, ‘Heartbreak Weather’ last year, which was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have their fingers crossed for a new tour announcement from him when concerts can go ahead safely.

The 'Slow Hands’ hitmaker has, however, been working on new music in lockdown, with many anticipating the release of NH3 as he’s been sharing snaps of him in the studio and admitted to fans that “it’s being worked on”.

We also know he hit the studio with Anne-Marie and we can only imagine what a collab' between those two would sound like...

Louis Tomlinson’s plans for 2021

Louis Tomlinson is now featured in a Doncaster museum. Picture: PA

Louis made history earlier this year after he was added to one of the exhibitions at Doncaster’s new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum as it was written: “Louis Tomlinson Achieves Super Stardom” and fans are so proud!

The future appears to be just as bright for Louis after the ‘Walls’ star revealed earlier this month that he plans to start a management company of his own “to help new artists”.

Similarly to Niall, he also had to cancel his 2020 tour dates, but has been “cooking up new music” so hopefully fans will have some new bops to listen to when tours can go ahead again!

So I've decided to put it out there in the world today. I'm going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 6, 2021

Zayn Malik’s plans for 2021

Zayn Malik has been enjoying fatherhood with his baby girl Khai. Picture: Getty

Zayn has been enjoying life as a new dad, spending time with his and Gigi Hadid’s six-month-old baby girl, Khai.

He and his supermodel beau, who fans recently thought had secretly married, have been taking Khai out and about in New York City, being absolute family goals!

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer has also been more active on social media lately and shared two new tracks this year - ‘Vibez’ and ‘To Begin Again’, so fans are definitely excited for what the rest of the year will bring for him!

His third album, 'Nobody Is Listening' dropped right at the start of the year and has bops on bops.

Liam Payne’s plans for 2021

Naming songs is the hardest part, any suggestions? pic.twitter.com/9gomwXFwHW — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 23, 2021

Everyone has been waiting for new music from Liam for what feels like forever and we may just be getting LP2 sooner than we thought!

In January, Liam shared a snap of himself in the studio, alongside the caption: “Naming songs is the hardest part, any suggestions?” And fans were freaking out!

He’s remained tight-lipped about when we can expect his new music but if he’s on the stage of naming his bops, we’re hopeful that the release date is near!

In the meantime, Liam's TikTok game is fire and he absolutely loves jumping on live to answer anything fans want to ask him, which gives Directioners life, so, we hope he sticks around!

