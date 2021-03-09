Louis Tomlinson’s Plans For 2021: What The One Direction Star Is Up To Next

Louis Tomlinson is making new music in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Louis Tomlinson has a busy year ahead of him.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson teased at the end of last year that he’s working on new music, but that an album shouldn’t be expected any time soon.

Fans are also waiting to see whether his 2020 tour dates will go ahead, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Louis hasn’t used his year off in lockdown to twiddle his thumbs and reminisce the good 'ol days, instead he’s been working on some massive projects.

Here’s what the ‘Walls’ singer is up to this year…

Louis Tomlinson is launching his own management company

Louis took to Twitter on 6 March to share his plans to start a management company of his own, insisting it won’t involve a record label.

He said: “I always dreamed of having my own label, having an imprint never really worked for me because I still had to have someone else's blessing to sign people. People I believed in massively but unfortunately didn't fit the traditional pop role hence never doing the deals....

So I've decided to put it out there in the world today. I'm going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 6, 2021

“So I've decided to put it out there in the world today. I'm going to start my own music management company to help develop new artists. Watch this space.

“I just wanted to take the first step of actualising the idea but at this stage that's all this is. An idea!”

He added: “P.s a management company, not a label.”

Louis the manager does have a ring to it!

Louis Tomlinson's tour has been rescheduled for the end of 2021. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson’s new music plans

Louis promised in January he’s been ‘cooking up new music’, responding to one fan who pressed for more clues that he's made: “Banger after banger.”

He later told fans his next record will be “special”, but said it's unlikely to be an album.

Louis wrote on Twitter: “No concrete plans because I don't need that pressure while I'm writing. I'm sure I will have something out this year but unlikely that will be the album. Who knows though!"

Is Louis Tomlinson going on tour in 2021?

Louis’ tour dates, which were originally set for 2020, have been postponed until September 2021.

Whether the new set of dates will have to be postponed too remains to be seen!

