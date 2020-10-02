One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Cooking’ Up New Music

Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown! Picture: PA images

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has new music on the way!

Louis Tomlinson has revealed he’s been busy ‘cooking’ up new music and recently wrote ‘4 songs in 4 days’.

The One Direction singer sent fans into a frenzy earlier this week when he began answering questions on Twitter.

Louis can't wait to get back out on the road. Picture: PA images

One fan asked if they could expect new music soon, and he replied: “Wrote 4 songs in 4 days. It’s cooking.”

An other fan tried to dig deeper, asking, ‘what have you cooked lately?’ And he replied, saying: “Banger after banger.”

We are so ready!

2020 was set to be a huge year for Louis as he was scheduled to head out on his first solo world tour.

However, most of the dates had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained he was 'gutted' to have to postpone the performances, but sent love to his loyal fans.

Louis said: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of my tour dates for April & May 2020 are being rescheduled.

"I’m really gutted but of course the health and safety of all of my fans and tour crew needs to come first. I’ll be announcing the new dates very soon."Stay safe, Louis x"

Although it’s gutting that we didn’t get to see him on the road this year, we are so happy to hear he’s been spending this time to work on new music and can’t wait to hear what he has in store.

