Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

14 December 2020, 11:16

Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records
Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson performed live from London for a special streamed gig, and the show proved to be a record-breaking success.

Louis Tomlinson returned to the stage after his plans for a world tour in 2020 were thrown off track, heading to the O2 in London after selling an incredible 160,000 tickets for his live-stream concert.

The One Direction star organised the show to help raise money for causes close to his heart, including Fareshare and live events crews out of work due to the pandemic.

All The Live Virtual Concerts Happening In December – From Louis Tomlinson To Justin Bieber

Louis’ concert was the biggest male solo artists live stream of the year and the star is still on a huge high from the feat.

Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2021
Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2021. Picture: PA

Taking to Twitter to thank fans for their support, he wrote: “The biggest f*****g thanks to all of you. None of this is possible without your support. Another big win for us today. Love to you all.”

The 28-year-old sang a mix of his newest and older hits and the entirety of his album ‘Walls’ including ‘Just Hold On’ and ‘Two of Us’.

He also treated fans to a new song; ‘Copy of a Copy of a Copy’ which obviously they loved.

Louis Tomlinson thanked fans on Twitter for their support
Louis Tomlinson thanked fans on Twitter for their support. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

And it wouldn’t be a 1D member’s show without a little nostalgia, so he sang ‘Little Black Dress’ – a regular on Louis’ live set lists since he began his solo career.

Louis also put his own spin on ‘Drag Me Down’.

All of the star’s shows for 2020 have been rescheduled to 2021, with the tour planned to resume from February.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1

Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

Harry Styles has established himself as a true fashion icon

Harry Styles’ Worst Outfits Don't Exist – A Ranking Of His Top 10 Looks

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is