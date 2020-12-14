Louis Tomlinson’s Live Stream Show Breaks Records

Louis Tomlinson's live-stream broke records. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson performed live from London for a special streamed gig, and the show proved to be a record-breaking success.

Louis Tomlinson returned to the stage after his plans for a world tour in 2020 were thrown off track, heading to the O2 in London after selling an incredible 160,000 tickets for his live-stream concert.

The One Direction star organised the show to help raise money for causes close to his heart, including Fareshare and live events crews out of work due to the pandemic.

All The Live Virtual Concerts Happening In December – From Louis Tomlinson To Justin Bieber

Louis’ concert was the biggest male solo artists live stream of the year and the star is still on a huge high from the feat.

Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2021. Picture: PA

Taking to Twitter to thank fans for their support, he wrote: “The biggest f*****g thanks to all of you. None of this is possible without your support. Another big win for us today. Love to you all.”

The 28-year-old sang a mix of his newest and older hits and the entirety of his album ‘Walls’ including ‘Just Hold On’ and ‘Two of Us’.

He also treated fans to a new song; ‘Copy of a Copy of a Copy’ which obviously they loved.

Louis Tomlinson thanked fans on Twitter for their support. Picture: Louis Tomlinson/Twitter

And it wouldn’t be a 1D member’s show without a little nostalgia, so he sang ‘Little Black Dress’ – a regular on Louis’ live set lists since he began his solo career.

Louis also put his own spin on ‘Drag Me Down’.

All of the star’s shows for 2020 have been rescheduled to 2021, with the tour planned to resume from February.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News