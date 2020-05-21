Louis Tomlinson Postpones 2020 Tour Dates: What Are The New Rescheduled Dates?

21 May 2020, 11:19

Louis Tomlinson has rescheduled most of his tour dates for 2020
Louis Tomlinson has rescheduled most of his tour dates for 2020. Picture: Getty

Louis Tomlinson has postponed many of his original 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic – here are some of the new dates.

After announcing earlier this year he has postponed his April and May tour dates, Louis Tomlinson has now also cancelled his World Tour dates in the US with plans to reschedule.

WATCH: Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion, After Louis Tomlinson "Told Him Off"

He wrote on Twitter on May 20: “My US Tour this summer is being rescheduled. New dates are being worked on at the moment and as soon as we have the new schedule finalised I’ll share with everyone. All tickets will be honoured accordingly.

“If you have got a ticket and would prefer a refund, please visit live nation.com/refund for your options. Thank you for your understanding.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and see you all soon, Louis.”

Louis Tomlinson has postponed his US tour dates too
Louis Tomlinson has postponed his US tour dates too. Picture: Getty

Louis kicked off the tour in Barcelona in March and was scheduled to visit Berlin and Paris, however, all of his shows have now been postponed.

While some of his dates in Europe toward the end of summer have remained in place, a number of shows have been moved to a later date.

Are there new rescheduled dates for Louis Tomlinson’s tour?

The UK dates for Louis’ tour have been moved to September, but the new dates in the USA are yet to be revealed.

Louis Tomlinson’s rescheduled European dates

29 July - Milan

30 July - Palmanova

31 July Rome

2 August - Paris

4 August - Berlin

6 August - Stockholm

8 August - Amsterdam

Louis Tomlinson’s new UK tour dates

15 August - Scarborough

16 September - Glasgow

17 September - Doncaster

18 September - Machester

20 September - London

21 September - London

Louis’ dates for his Mexico tour remain in place for November.

He also has a show booked for Dubai on 1 October which also remains in place.

