Harry Styles’ Reaction To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Her Song To Adele Is The Cutest Thing

Harry Styles' couldn't get over the sweet story Stevie Nicks shared. Picture: PA/Instagram

Stevie Nicks shared the sweetest story involving Harry Styles and Adele and fans can’t get over it!

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans will know just how close he is to his idol and Fleetwood Mac star, Steve Nicks, and a new story has emerged which has sent fans into meltdown.

Probably the most adorable anecdote about the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star we’ve ever heard has definitely given fans yet another reason to admire him!

Stevie initially shared the story for Harry’s The Face cover back in 2019, but it has been recently resurfaced on social media, and she talked about how the pair first met at her Fleetwood Mac concert in Los Angeles in 2015, where she went on to dedicate her song ‘Landslide’ to him.

The following month, the ‘Adore You’ star attended the band’s show in London and it was also around the same time as her birthday.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are good friends. Picture: PA

Stevie Nicks revealed Adele was emotional when meeting her. Picture: Instagram

Stevie went on to explain that Adele, who was also a huge fan of hers and a close pal of Harry’s, attended the show and was left seriously emotional after they met.

She said: “In the UK, it was my birthday. I don’t celebrate birthdays anymore, and [Harry] brought me a cake. The funny thing that happened at that show was that Adele had come too and in the United States I had already dedicated ‘Landslide’ to Harry like twice.

“And so in the UK, Adele came back before the show and when she saw me she started crying. I’m like, ‘What’s the matter?!’ And her beautiful makeup and her eyes are running down her face and I’m handing her Kleenexes.

“She just couldn’t even hardly talk. So I said, I understand. I know what you’re saying. She loves my music. She’s a big fan. OK. But Adele, you have to stop crying because we’re gonna her to put you in the makeup chair.”

The sweet anecdote turned back on to Harry finding out that Stevie hadn’t dedicated ‘Landslide’ to him that evening, and his reaction was the best thing ever!

Fans reacted to the sweet story about Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks. Picture: Twitter

Stevie continued: “Anyway, so I dedicated ‘Landslide’ to [Adele] that night. After it was over, Harry comes back and he’s like, ‘you didn’t dedicate ‘Landslide’ to me. What’s up with that?’ And I said, ‘Harry, you already had two dedications this year!’

“I said, ‘Adele came back before the show and Harry, she cried’. And Harry’s like, ‘I can cry! I can CRY! If that’s what’s necessary,” and honestly, it’s so relatable!

Fans couldn’t get over how funny and how adorable the story was and took to Twitter to express just how much they adore Haz!

