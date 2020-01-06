Harry Styles and Adele's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have The Singers Known Each Other?

Harry Styles and Adele are the most iconic BFFs. Picture: PA/Getty

Here's a look at Harry Styles' and Adele's friendship over the years.

Harry Styles and Adele have been friends for years and recently the pair were spotted on holiday together in the Caribbean.

But when did they meet? And how did the stars become BFFs?

Harry Styles Left An Enormous Cash Tip Whilst Holidaying With Adele In The Caribbean

Here's a look at one of the most iconic friendships out there...

Harry revealed he had a crush on Adele - 2011

In his early days of One Direction, Harry, who was 17 at the time, told us in an interview he'd 'love to date Adele' and that 'she makes me weak at the knees'.

Haz gushed about the 'Hello' singer on-air after finding out she called him 'cute' in an interview.

Harry said he wanted to kiss Adele - 2012

At the 2012 Brit Awards, the 'Adore You' star told a tabloid he was keen to kiss her.

When asked which celebs the 1D boys had their eyes on at the show, Harry said: "Adele, definitely Adele."

Adele gave Harry a birthday present - 2015

It has been rumoured that Adele gifted Harry with a copy of her album '21' for his 21st birthday and we couldn't think of a more personal present from one legend to another!

How they met - 2015

According to a report, Harry met Adele ahead of the release of his single 'Sign of the Times' through a mutual showbiz colleague.

The 'Lights Up' hitmaker said: "I've spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote [his album] with a lot."

Adele & Harry Styles were spotted together in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. 🏝 pic.twitter.com/SbjKCI6W0J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2020

Harry and Adele go on holiday together - 2020

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer and 'Someone Like You' hitmaker were pictured in Anguilla in the Caribbean together with The Late Late Show presenter and Gavin and Stacey actor, James Corden.

Whilst some questioned whether they could be a new Brit power couple, others were quick to point out the pair have been friends for years, so it is unlikely, and as far as everyone knows, both remain single.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News