Louis Tomlinson ‘Makes History’ As He Becomes Featured In Doncaster Museum

Louis Tomlinson's fans were quick to share how proud they were of him. Picture: PA

Louis Tomlinson has been added to one of the exhibits at Doncaster’s new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and fans have been celebrating.

By Capital FM

It’s a very proud day for Louis Tomlinson fans as he has officially been included in a timeline of significant Doncaster history at the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the amazing news, the Doncaster Council official page tweeted: “We've had a few tweets about this now, and can confirm that Louis Tomlinson is included in the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum!

“How could we NOT mention him?”

A picture of the former One Direction star’s feature in the museum, in his hometown, was shared alongside it.

It read: “Louis Tomlinson Achieves Super Stardom,” with a snap of the father-of-one on stage.

It’s safe to say fans were shedding tears at how proud they were of him, with many flooding to Twitter to comment on the incredible news.

One person tweeted: “WHEN I SAY KING YOU SAY LOUIS TOMLINSON! KING!”

“LOUIS TOMLINSON WORLD DOMINATION,” shared another.

Fans were praising Louis Tomlinson for his accomplishment. Picture: Twitter

A third penned: “Louis loving Doncaster, Doncaster loving Louis.”

“IM TEARING UP WOW HE DESERVES IT,” wrote another person, and honestly, so are we!

We’re sure fans will be rushing to visit the museum when they can, to get an up-close glance at the ‘Walls’ star’s feature!

