Harry Styles Spotted In London Days After My Policeman Cast Begin Production

Harry Styles was seen greeting fans in London in a rare sighting. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has been seen out and about in London by fans and everyone is happy to have him home!

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has been spotted in London just days after he was pictured in a recording session with his My Policeman co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star is currently in London to film the upcoming movie, which is based on a book by the same name, with Brighton being named as the other filming location, so UK fans may see a bit more of Haz!

Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

The rare sighting of the former One Direction star comes after he’d spent a serious amount of time in the US, due to work commitments with his recently-wrapped movie, Don’t Worry, Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde.

He was also across the pond to attend the 2021 Grammys, where he won his first-ever Grammy award!

Harry in London today - April 9 pic.twitter.com/LmiYjGqtho — HSD (@hsdaily) April 9, 2021

It’s safe to say the rare London sighting of Harry has everyone super emotional and glad to have him home.

He was pictured meeting fans in London as he stunned in the most iconic casual outfit - a brown ‘Fine Line’ hoodie, casual trousers, trainers and a pink beanie.

The snap was captioned by the fan: “Can’t believe I actually met harry styles today [crying emojis].”

Fans rushed to the comments as they freaked out about the rare sighting of Haz.

Harry Styles was spotted by fans in London. Picture: PA

Harry Styles' fans took to the comments to share how much they missed him. Picture: Twitter

“HES SO CUTE MY BABY [sic],” penned one fan.

“HES SO COOL WTF [sic],” shared another.

A third wrote: “HARRY I MISSED YOUUUUUU [sic],” and I think we can all agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital