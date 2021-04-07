Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

7 April 2021, 17:21

Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video
Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A photo of Harry Styles on the set of Gucci's fragrance campaign is the most stunning thing you’ll see today.

Harry Styles has been a face of Gucci for some years now and the ‘Adore You’ singer continues to prove just why he’s the ideal model for the luxury brand.

In a previously unseen snap from their Gucci Mémoire campaign, Harry is literally the poster boy of his song ‘Golden’.

Harry Styles is a long-time Gucci ambassador
Harry Styles is a long-time Gucci ambassador. Picture: Getty

Naturally, the comments from fans awe-struck by the shot flooded the post with their replies.

“WHEN I SAY PERFECTION I MEAN HARRY STYLES,” one accurately responded.

“How is he like this,” questioned another, and we’re wondering the same thing.

“HE'S SO HANDSOME IT HURTS,” replied a third.

The campaign for Alessandro Michele’s fragrance was shot back in 2019, with Harry leading the cast alongside a number of other talented stars.

We're just wondering why they didn't bless our eyes with this picture before!?

But we won't have too long to wait for more smouldering Styles content, as Gucci recently teased their upcoming campaign starring Haz himself as well as James Corden, Awkwafina, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams, Diane Keaton and Sienna Miller.

