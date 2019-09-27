Harry Styles Is Literally The Politest Pop Star Ever Whilst Meeting A Fan In Miami

27 September 2019, 15:25

Harry Styles is the politest celeb you'll ever run into
Harry Styles is the politest celeb you'll ever run into. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @LEOBlTCH

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer just stunned fans in viral video that showed Harry being the most polite pop star ever.

Harry Styles has proven once again why fans love him so much whilst taking a photo with a fan in Miami and being the politest pop star ever, chatting and even shaking hands with the young teenage fan, and melting everyone's hearts in the process.

The One Direction singer can be seen having the cutest interaction with the fan, who seemed more than pleased with her time with the pop star.

Harry Styles Just Paid For Everyone's Bar Tab & Fans Want To Know Why They Weren't There

Harry, who posed for a photo with the fan, shook her hand before continuing to chat with her - the most well-mannered pop star around, and the fan was praised for being polite and non-intrusive during their amicable meeting.

After the video had circulated, fans commented on the enviable meeting praising the fan for being respectful of the 1D star, with one saying: "I'm so soft this is so adorable", while another said: "This is so great, I love when true fans and good people meet Harry. Makes me so happy for you and him."

The lucky fan posted a string of tweets about the moment, saying: "I definitely blacked out during half of me meeting him I was just like oh okay he’s ACTUALLY real."

Harry Styles' polite meeting with a fan
Harry Styles' polite meeting with a fan. Picture: Twitter

The 25-year-old hitmaker also recently paid off a bar tab in Soho House in LA, upholding his 'gentleman' status, while Hollywood fans were sad they missed a run-in with Haz, again.

His fans did some detective work and found out that he had been at private members club, Soho House, when he did the generous deed.

The HS2 singer's fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in not running into Harry, and even went so far as to use him for daily encouragement.

One fan wrote: "I wonder what would happen if i actually dressed presentably everyday and wasn’t completely content with walking around LA looking like the lochness monster at all hours of the day," before another replied with, "If you need any motivation just remember Harry styles is in LA right now and you could run into him at any moment."

Sisterhood between Harry Styles fans is always welcome!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Ra
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  8. 8
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  9. 9
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  10. 10
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones and I
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  14. 14
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  17. 17
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  18. 18
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  19. 19
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  20. 20
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  21. 21
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  24. 24
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  25. 25
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  26. 26
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  27. 27
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  28. 28
    God Is a Dancer
    Tiesto, Mabel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  30. 30
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sounds of the Skeng
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  36. 36
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  37. 37
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  38. 38
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala feat. Becky Hill
    itunes
  39. 39
    Stack It Up (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Who is CupcakKe, the viral YouTube rapper?

Who Is CupcakKe? The Rapper And Singer Who Went Viral On YouTube

News

I'm A Celeb has its confirmed line-up, according to Ant & Dec.

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line-Up Confirmed: Love Islanders To Strictly Stars – Everything We Know About Rumoured Contestants

I'm A Celebrity

Miley Cyrus is updating her upcoming album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’, to reflect her recent break-ups.

Miley Cyrus ‘Updating Album’ To Reflect Heartache Over Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus

Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding is causing hotel guests to be 'barred' from using facilities.

Guests 'Banned' From Amenities As Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding Takes Over Luxury Hotel

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez opened up about her difficult past year

Selena Gomez Says Past Year Has Been ‘Scariest Of Her Life’ As She Details Mental Health Battle