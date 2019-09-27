Harry Styles Is Literally The Politest Pop Star Ever Whilst Meeting A Fan In Miami

Harry Styles is the politest celeb you'll ever run into. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @LEOBlTCH

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer just stunned fans in viral video that showed Harry being the most polite pop star ever.

Harry Styles has proven once again why fans love him so much whilst taking a photo with a fan in Miami and being the politest pop star ever, chatting and even shaking hands with the young teenage fan, and melting everyone's hearts in the process.

The One Direction singer can be seen having the cutest interaction with the fan, who seemed more than pleased with her time with the pop star.

I DIDNT KNOW THIS VIDEO EXISTED WAIT HOLY FUCK I AM CRYINV pic.twitter.com/rtke5kVcZL — nat ‎ (@LEOBlTCH) September 27, 2019

Harry, who posed for a photo with the fan, shook her hand before continuing to chat with her - the most well-mannered pop star around, and the fan was praised for being polite and non-intrusive during their amicable meeting.

After the video had circulated, fans commented on the enviable meeting praising the fan for being respectful of the 1D star, with one saying: "I'm so soft this is so adorable", while another said: "This is so great, I love when true fans and good people meet Harry. Makes me so happy for you and him."

The lucky fan posted a string of tweets about the moment, saying: "I definitely blacked out during half of me meeting him I was just like oh okay he’s ACTUALLY real."

Harry Styles' polite meeting with a fan. Picture: Twitter

The 25-year-old hitmaker also recently paid off a bar tab in Soho House in LA, upholding his 'gentleman' status, while Hollywood fans were sad they missed a run-in with Haz, again.

His fans did some detective work and found out that he had been at private members club, Soho House, when he did the generous deed.

The HS2 singer's fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in not running into Harry, and even went so far as to use him for daily encouragement.

One fan wrote: "I wonder what would happen if i actually dressed presentably everyday and wasn’t completely content with walking around LA looking like the lochness monster at all hours of the day," before another replied with, "If you need any motivation just remember Harry styles is in LA right now and you could run into him at any moment."

Sisterhood between Harry Styles fans is always welcome!

