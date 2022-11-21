Harry Styles Pictured Shopping For £260K Ferrari After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles was seen shopping for a Ferrari. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles getting over a heartbreak is all of us – heading on a shopping spree.

While we may not have £260k to drop on a sports car, we can all relate to Harry Styles hitting the shops just as it emerged he and girlfriend Olivia Wilde had split.

Hours before the news broke the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars had called it quits, Harry was seen eyeing up a Ferrari 812 Superfast at a dealership in Beverly Hills.

The ‘As It Was’ singer kept a low profile sunglasses, black trousers and a shirt to match, with his long hair swept up in a clip.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Harry was seen shaking hands with one of the staff members, possibly agreeing on a purchase.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dated for two years. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles will soon head on the European leg of his world tour. Picture: Getty

The photos surfaced just as it was revealed Harry and Olivia decided to split before he heads to Europe for the next leg of 'Love On Tour'.

It’s thought the two remain amicable after two years of dating.

Just a few days prior it was reported Harry had developed a close bond with Olivia’s kids with ex Jason Sudeikis, Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, who thought of the pop star as ‘like a big brother’.

On Saturday sources told PEOPLE the couple are "taking a break”, with an insider adding: “He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

Olivia Wilde's two kids had started to bond with Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

"It's a very amicable decision,” the source went on, “They're still very close friends."

"Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart,” said a second source.

Olivia was most recently spotted taking her kids to Harry’s 'Love On Tour' show in Los Angeles on November 15.

An insider has also told PageSix that Harry and Olivia’s busy schedules and long-distance struggles were at the forefront of their decision to take a break.

