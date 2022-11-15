Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé And Adele Lead 2023 GRAMMYs Nominations
15 November 2022, 17:48 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 18:35
Harry Styles' album 'Harry's House' is up for a string of awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Harry Styles, along with Adele, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Beyoncé, lead the nominations for 2023's GRAMMY Awards after the success of their respective latest albums.
The 'As It Was' singer has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' has also received a handful of nods.
Here's a complete list of the nominations for the main categories at 2023 GRAMMYs:
Best Pop Solo Performance nominees:
- Adele
- San Benito
- DojaCat
- Steve Lacy;
- Lizzo
- Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees:
- Abba
- Camila_Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay and BS
- Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees:
- MichaelBuble
- Kelly Clarkson
- Norah Jones
- Pentatonix
- Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album nominees:
- Abba
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Lizzo
- Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees:
- Beyonce
- Bonobo
- Diplo & Miguel
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- KAYTRANADA ft. HER
- Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees:
- Beyonce
- Bonobo
- Diplo
- odesza
- Rufus Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition nominees:
- Paquito D Rivera (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
- Miguel Zenon
- (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees:
- Remy Le Boeuf
- John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur)
- ArmandHutton ft. Terrell Hunt & Just 6
- Matt Cusson Real Kings Return
- Danny Elfman
Best Rap Performance nominees:
- DJKhaled ft. Rick Ross
- Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Doja Cat
- Gunna & Future ft.Young Thug
- HitKidd & GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees:
- DJ Khaled ft. Future & Sza
- Future ft. Drake & Tems
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Latto
Best Rap Song nominees:
- Jack Harlow ft. Drake
- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross
- Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Gunna & Future ft. Young Thung
- Future ft. Drake and Tems
Best Rap Album nominees:
- DJ Khaled
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees:
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The King Dream
- Laura Veltz
Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award):
- Gayle
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
- Harry Styles
- Steve Lacy
- Beyonce
- Adele
- DJ Khaled
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Bonnie Raitt
Best Latin Pop Album nominees:
- Christina Aguilera
- Ruben Blades & Boca Livre
- Camilo
- Fonseca
- Sebastian Yatra
Best Alternative Music Album nominees:
- Arcade Fire
- Big Thief
- Bjork
- Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Alternative Music Performance nominees:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Big Thief
- Florence and the Machine
- Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Best Music Film nominees:
- Adele
- Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish
- Rosalia
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- Neil Young
Best Music Video nominees:
- Adele
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Kendrick Lamar
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Best R&B Album nominees:
- Mary J Blige
- Chris Brown
- Robert Glasper
- Lucky Daye
- PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album nominees:
- Cory Henry
- Steve Lacy
- Terrace Martin
- Moonchild
- Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Song nominees:
- Beyonce
- Mary J Blige
- Muni Long
- Jazmine Sullivan
- PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees:
- Snoha Alegra
- Baby Face ft. Ella Mai
- Beyonce
- Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J Blige
Best R&B Performance nominees:
- @Beyonce
- Mary J Blige ft. Anderson Paak
- Muni Long
- Lucky Daye
- Jazmine Sullivan
Best Song Written For Visual Media nominees:
- Beyonce
- Taylor Swift
- Lady Gaga
- Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
- 4*Town,
- Jordan Fisher
- Finneas
- Josh Levi
- Topher Ngo
- Grayson Villanueva
Best Tropical Latin Album nominees:
- Marc Anthony
- La Santa Cecilia
- Victor Manuelle
- Tito Nieves
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Carlos Vives
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nominees:
- Cimafunk
- Jorge Drexler
- Mon Laferte
- Gaby Moreno
- Fito Paez
- Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees:
- Chiquis
- Natalia Lafourcade
- Los Tigres Del Norte
- Christian Nodal
- Marco A Solis
Best Música Urbana Album nominees:
- Rauleeto
- San Benito
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- Maluma
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) nominees:
- The Batman
- Encanto
- 007
- The Power of the Dog
- Succession season 3
Best Metal Performance nominees:
- Ghost
- Megadeth
- Muse
- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
- TURNSTILE
Best Rock Performance nominees:
- Bryan Adams
- Beck
- The Black Keys
- Brandi Carlile
- Idles
- OzzyOsbourne ft Jeff Beck
- TURNSTILE
Best Reggae Album nominees:
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Koffee
- Sean Paul
- ProtoJe
- Shaggy