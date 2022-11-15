Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé And Adele Lead 2023 GRAMMYs Nominations

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are in. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles' album 'Harry's House' is up for a string of awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles, along with Adele, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Beyoncé, lead the nominations for 2023's GRAMMY Awards after the success of their respective latest albums.

The 'As It Was' singer has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' has also received a handful of nods.

Here's a complete list of the nominations for the main categories at 2023 GRAMMYs:

Best Pop Solo Performance nominees:

Adele

San Benito

DojaCat

Steve Lacy;

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees:

Abba

Camila_Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

Coldplay and BS

Post Malone and Doja Cat

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees:

MichaelBuble

Kelly Clarkson

Norah Jones

Pentatonix

Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album nominees:

Abba

Adele

Coldplay

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees:

Beyonce

Bonobo

Diplo & Miguel

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

KAYTRANADA ft. HER

Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees:

Beyonce

Bonobo

Diplo

odesza

Rufus Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition nominees:

Paquito D Rivera (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Miguel Zenon

(Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees:

Remy Le Boeuf

John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur)

ArmandHutton ft. Terrell Hunt & Just 6

Matt Cusson Real Kings Return

Danny Elfman

Best Rap Performance nominees:

DJKhaled ft. Rick Ross

Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Doja Cat

Gunna & Future ft.Young Thug

HitKidd & GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees:

DJ Khaled ft. Future & Sza

Future ft. Drake & Tems

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Latto

Best Rap Song nominees:

Jack Harlow ft. Drake

DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross

Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Kendrick Lamar

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thung

Future ft. Drake and Tems

Best Rap Album nominees:

DJ Khaled

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The King Dream

Laura Veltz

Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award):

Gayle

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles

Steve Lacy

Beyonce

Adele

DJ Khaled

Kendrick Lamar

The Bonnie Raitt

Best Latin Pop Album nominees:

Christina Aguilera

Ruben Blades & Boca Livre

Camilo

Fonseca

Sebastian Yatra

Best Alternative Music Album nominees:

Arcade Fire

Big Thief

Bjork

Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance nominees:

Arctic Monkeys

Big Thief

Florence and the Machine

Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius

Best Music Film nominees:

Adele

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Rosalia

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young

Best Music Video nominees:

Adele

BTS

Doja Cat

Kendrick Lamar

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Best R&B Album nominees:

Mary J Blige

Chris Brown

Robert Glasper

Lucky Daye

PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album nominees:

Cory Henry

Steve Lacy

Terrace Martin

Moonchild

Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Song nominees:

Beyonce

Mary J Blige

Muni Long

Jazmine Sullivan

PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees:

Snoha Alegra

Baby Face ft. Ella Mai

Beyonce

Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J Blige

Best R&B Performance nominees:

@Beyonce

Mary J Blige ft. Anderson Paak

Muni Long

Lucky Daye

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Song Written For Visual Media nominees:

Beyonce

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo

4*Town,

Jordan Fisher

Finneas

Josh Levi

Topher Ngo

Grayson Villanueva

Best Tropical Latin Album nominees:

Marc Anthony

La Santa Cecilia

Victor Manuelle

Tito Nieves

Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Carlos Vives

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nominees:

Cimafunk

Jorge Drexler

Mon Laferte

Gaby Moreno

Fito Paez

Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees:

Chiquis

Natalia Lafourcade

Los Tigres Del Norte

Christian Nodal

Marco A Solis

Best Música Urbana Album nominees:

Rauleeto

San Benito

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Maluma

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) nominees:

The Batman

Encanto

007

The Power of the Dog

Succession season 3

Best Metal Performance nominees:

Ghost

Megadeth

Muse

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi

TURNSTILE

Best Rock Performance nominees:

Bryan Adams

Beck

The Black Keys

Brandi Carlile

Idles

OzzyOsbourne ft Jeff Beck

TURNSTILE

Best Reggae Album nominees: