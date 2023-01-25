Who's Performing At The 2023 GRAMMY Awards?

25 January 2023, 17:20

Lizzo is one of this year's GRAMMYs performers
Lizzo is one of this year's GRAMMYs performers. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Here's who's performing at this year's GRAMMY Awards, from Sam Smith and Kim Petras to Lizzo and Mary J Blige.

The GRAMMYs have announced who will be performing at this year's music ceremony and the names are bigger than ever.

Following in the footsteps of The BRITs, who have announced the world's hottest pop stars for its performers line-up, the GRAMMYs have revealed Lizzo and Sam Smith are among this year's line-up.

Trevor Noah will return as this year's GRAMMYs host, fronting the star-studded event which this year has given multiple nominations to Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé.

Complete List Of 2023 GRAMMYs Nominations Including Harry Styles, Beyoncé And Adele

But who's performing at the GRAMMYs? Here's what you need to know.

Who's performing at the 2023 GRAMMYs?

  • Sam Smith
  • Kim Petras
  • Bad Bunny
  • Mary J Blige
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Luke Combs
  • Steve Lacy
  • Lizzo

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Unholy' which took over the charts and TikTok last year.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is up for four GRAMMYs including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

It's likely even more artists will be announced, so bookmark this page for all the updates!

