Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Get Serious Amid "Deep Connection"

5 July 2021, 15:31 | Updated: 5 July 2021, 15:53

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationships heats up
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationships heats up. Picture: PA Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles gets serious with his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, as their 'deep connection' heats up their blossoming relationship...

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were first linked in January... and now things seem to be getting very serious!

Their six-month whirlwind romance is rumoured to be much more than a 'rebound', with sources revealing that the couple harbour deep feelings for one another.

Harry Styles Gives Olivia Wilde Another Necklace From His Music Video Looks

The popstar, 27, and actress turned-acclaimed-director, 37, have been spending every moment that they can together...

Olivia Wilde is reportedly getting serious with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is reportedly getting serious with Harry Styles. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

The iconic couple met on the set of Olivia's sophomore directorial feature, Don't Worry Darling, in which Harry whips out his acting chops once more.

The excitement surrounding the couple has been non-stop since a photograph of the pair holding hands at a wedding emerged in January.

It's reported that the talented duo is currently vacationing together in the romantic Tuscan coast in celebration of Harry wrapping up filming on the highly-anticipated My Policeman.

The 'Golden' singer is growing quite the established filmography – is there anything Harry can't do?

Harry Styles holidays with girlfriend Olivia Wilde after wrapping on film project
Harry Styles holidays with girlfriend Olivia Wilde after wrapping on film project. Picture: PA Images

A source told this publication that: "It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling.

"They care so much about each other and have a deep connection."

The blossoming couple like to keep their relationship under wraps, in June Olivia refused to comment on her relationship with the superstar to a paparazzo.

According to reports, sources say: "They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye"

The director and pop sensation had been spending lots of time in London together as Harry finished filming his latest project and Olivia visited her two children she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, who was also working on a movie.

