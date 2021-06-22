Olivia Wilde Reacts Bashfully To Questions On Harry Styles Relationship

Olivia Wilde reacts to questions about her boyfriend Harry Styles. Picture: PA Images

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde got coy when quizzed about her reported partner, Harry Styles, as she returned to LA.

Olivia Wilde was spotted returning to Los Angeles after a several-month-long stay in London as she visited rumoured beau, Harry Styles.

The 37-year-old was approached by the paparazzi upon her arrival at LAX after the lengthy trip in which she visited her two children she shares with ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia, of course, also spent much of her visit cosying up to her pop-sensation boyfriend, the talented pair have reportedly grown extremely close during her time across the pond.

The acclaimed director was quizzed on the 'Adore You' singer's budding film career but remained hushed about her reported partner...

Harry Styles was cast in Olivia Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling in 2020. Picture: Getty

The photographer approached Olivia and praised her directorial talents, labelling her as a "really, really talented filmmaker."

He swiftly followed up the compliment with a Styles related query: "Here’s my question, does harry have an Oscar in his future? He’s really good too!"

The Booksmart director stood her ground and continued to stay silent on the matter.

"I'm not gonna talk – I’m sorry, I get it – but you know I’m not gonna say anything.”

Olivia Wilde remained tight-lipped about boyfriend Harry Styles' career. Picture: Getty

As the paparazzo commended Harry’s talent and proclaimed his potential, Olivia let out a coy smile and nodded along with the statement.

Although the star didn't give away much, her smile said it all – she's clearly smitten!

The actress and popstar met on the set of Don't Worry Darling, a highly-anticipated addition to Olivia's growing filmography as a director.

Harry Styles has been busy in the film industry, wrapping on movies like My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

The famous pair appeared to confirm their relationship as they were affectionately pictured holding hands at a wedding in January.

Since, the rumoured relationship has gone from strength to strength – couples who work together stay together, right?

