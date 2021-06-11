Harry Styles Gives Olivia Wilde Another Necklace From His Music Video Looks

11 June 2021, 13:21

Olivia Wilde is borrowing more of Harry Style's music video necklaces
Olivia Wilde is borrowing more of Harry Style's music video necklaces. Picture: PA/Youtube
Fans were thrilled to see Olivia Wilde donning boyfriend Harry Styles' necklace in a sweet Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde shared her delight online as she received her vaccination, with fans quickly spotting a Harry Styles easter egg within her snap!

She took to Instagram to celebrate the inspiring moment and posted a story that read: "YAY modern medicine!"

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde ‘Grow Closer’ Amid Quality Time In London

The 37-year-old actress is shown sporting a cross pendant in the inspiring post, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice its resemblance to the singer's jewellery...

Olivia Wilde was seen wearing Harry Styles' necklace on her Instagram story
Olivia Wilde was seen wearing Harry Styles' necklace on her Instagram story. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

The gold chain that Olivia paired with her floral print dress is rumoured to be the iconic necklace that the One Direction alumn wore in his 'Lights Up' music video.

The quiet declaration of love gave fans a rare glimpse into the seriousness of the couples secretive relationship.

Couples that share jewellery together, stay together right?

Harry Styles gave his 'Lights Up' necklace to Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles gave his 'Lights Up' necklace to Olivia Wilde. Picture: Youtube
Olivia Wilde has been proudly donning Harry Styles' necklaces
Olivia Wilde has been proudly donning Harry Styles' necklaces. Picture: PA Images

However, this is not the first time that the private couple has shared jewellery...

In January, the film director was seen wearing a pearl necklace whilst on a date with the 'Watermelon Sugar' star.

The borrowed pearls were that worn by Harry in his 'Golden' music video in 2020 – we love to see this talented duo sharing their style.

Harry Styles keeps gifting his music video jewellery to Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles keeps gifting his music video jewellery to Olivia Wilde. Picture: PA Images

Maybe we'll see more iconic pieces from Harry's music videos make their way into Olivia's wardrobe soon?

We can only hope!

