Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde ‘Grow Closer’ Amid Quality Time In London

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship is said to be growing stronger. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship appears to be going from strength to strength as they've 'grown close' in recent months.

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they first sparked dating rumours while working together for their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry, Darling.

However, it seems their romance has been going from strength to strength after spending a lot of time together in London while Harry is working on his new movie, My Policeman.

Liam Payne Reveals Recent Harry Styles Phone Call Made Him Miss One Direction

An insider has told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are “having an awesome time” together amid their low-key romance.

They said they've "been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship," and have "grown even closer as a couple."

Harry Styles has been 'growing close' to Olivia Wilde. Picture: PA

Harry and Olivia, who have been spotted out and about in London together by fans a number of times, have been spending a lot of quality time together since he's been back home.

The source added: “Yesterday, they enjoyed lunch outside and looked incredibly cute together.

"They were both in a great mood and left the restaurant holding hands."

Olivia Wilde has been spotted out and about with her boyfriend Harry Styles. Picture: PA

Harry Styles is spending time between Brighton and London as he films for My Policeman. Picture: Getty

“Harry put his arm around Olivia as they walked back to her house," they added.

DWD’s director Olivia has been based in London as she spends time with her kids, who she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis, while he also films in the city.

Meanwhile, Harry is in between London and Brighton, where he’s filming My Policeman alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

The pair are yet to publicly address whether they're officially a couple, but their cosy pictures appear to confirm their romance.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital