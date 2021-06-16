Harry Styles And David Dawson Shoot Final My Policeman Scenes In Venice As Filming Wraps

My Policeman has wrapped and Harry Styles' fans are so excited! Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and David Dawson have been spotted in Venice filming for My Policeman and we can’t wait to watch it now that production has ended!

Harry Styles made a very stylish return to Italy earlier this week after spending summer there last year - but this time, it was to film My Policeman.

While he was initially shooting scenes with Emma Corrin and David Dawson in Brighton and London, the cast recently visited Venice to film the final scenes.

All The Behind The Scenes Pictures Of Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Filming My Policeman

It has been said that the characters Tom and Patrick’s trip to Venice is a key part of the storyline.

Co-stars Harry and David were pictured on one of the taxi boats together, while other fans spotted the pair taking a causal stroll while they filmed scenes for the upcoming movie.

Emma Corrin shared photos with co-stars Harry Styles and David Dawson. Picture: @emmalouisecorrin/Instagram

Good morning to Harry Styles and David Dawson only. pic.twitter.com/lBDSYhcGh5 — My Policeman Updates 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MypolicemanU) June 16, 2021

On June 16, director Michael Grandage revealed that filming for My Policeman had wrapped after sharing a photo of himself beside Harry and David on Instagram.

He simply wrote: “End of shoot! Michael wraps ‘My Policeman’ in Venice with Harry Styles and David Dawson”, and it was enough to get fans super excited as we’re inching closer to a release date!

Emma Corrin also took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the cast and crew, writing: "Aaaaand that’s a falafel wrap baaaaby [sic]," and we're giving her props for the best IG caption ever!

what a gentleman harry styles is to help david 🥺 david also seem confused at first sksiksksks cuties omfg pic.twitter.com/MhzhtFLcSR — david dawson clips ︎📁 (@davidsclips) June 16, 2021

Fans shared their excitement, with one person writing: “OMG FINALLY.”

“They’re officially done filming MP. I’m so excited to watch it especially since I’ve read the book twice,” shared another.

A third tweeted: “Proud of you H,” and so are we!

This marks the second movie Harry has wrapped this year after shooting Don’t Worry, Darling earlier this year with Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital