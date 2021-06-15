Why Harry Styles Is In Italy After He Makes Stylish Arrival Into Venice

15 June 2021, 12:54

Harry Styles was pictured arriving in Venice
Harry Styles was pictured arriving in Venice. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has been pictured venturing about Italy, and the Mediterranean life suits him so much.

Harry Styles spent summer last year in Italy and this year he’s back again.

While his 2020 road trip visit was to film music video ‘Golden’, Harry has returned in 2021 for an even bigger on-screen project.

So, why is Harry Styles in Italy you ask?

Well, for the last couple of months he’s been filming for My Policeman, and the shooting schedule has taken him and some of the other cast members to Italy, the lucky devils.

Harry Styles road-tripped to Italy in 2020
Harry Styles road-tripped to Italy in 2020. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Adore You’ singer was pictured making the most Harry Styles arrival into Venice on a water taxi, wearing an embroidered yellow shirt, brown shorts and clutching a suave Gucci holdall.

My Policeman co-star David Dawson was also pictured on one of the taxi boats, as the pair prepare to film scenes for their upcoming movie.

It’s believed their characters’ Tom and Patrick’s time in Venice together is a key part in the storyline.

The stars spent April to the end of May shooting the movie in Brighton, where the majority of the story is based.

Harry Styles and David Dawson play on-screen lovers in My Policeman
Harry Styles and David Dawson play on-screen lovers in My Policeman. Picture: Getty

Harry and David play on-screen lovers caught up in a love triangle with Harry’s character Tom’s childhood sweetheart Marion, played by Emma Corrin.

The movie is the big screen adaption of the novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts.

It’s the second film project for Harry this year, who wrapped on Don’t Worry, Darling at the start of 2021.

