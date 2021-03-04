Jason Sudeikis And Keeley Hazell Seemingly Living Together As Ex Olivia Wilde Gets Serious With Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell were both spotted in the same house. Picture: PA/Instagram

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have fuelled dating rumours even more after fans think they have moved in together, following Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romance.

Jason Sudeikis and his rumoured new beau, Keeley Hazell have fuelled speculation that they have become romantically involved since his split from Olivia Wilde.

The Ted Lasso actor had been getting close to his co-star Keeley over the past few months, with a number of reports claiming they had become more than friends since Olivia had moved on with Harry Styles.

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis Shooting Projects ‘At The Same Studios’ in London

Now things seem to have heated up a bit after the actors just dropped the biggest hint that they could be living together.

It all started when Horrible Bosses star Jason accepted his Golden Globe award from the comfort of his living room in a virtual ceremony and surprised fans as he wore a tie-dye hoodie.

Jason Sudeikis' fireplace became a talking point for fans. Picture: Golden Globes/YouTube

Although you couldn’t see much of his lounge, Jason was sat in front of a very noticeable fireplace which clearly stuck in the memory of fans after his very meme-able Golden Globes speech took place.

Since then, Keeley took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie and some eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot what appeared to be the same fireplace in the background.

However, her caption read: “Looking at my holiday snaps from last year,” indicating that she could’ve just been visiting Jason or temporally staying with him, earlier this year, as they're shooting the new season of Ted Lasso in the UK.

This comes after Jason and his ex Olivia were reportedly forced to form a ‘bubble’ and move in together in their south west London home in order for the pair to co-parent their children - Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

Keeley Hazell posted a selfie with the same fireplace in the background. Picture: Instagram

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are co-parenting their two children. Picture: PA

A source revealed to a tabloid at the time that Harry is staying elsewhere in the UK at the moment, whilst the kids are a priority for Jason and Olivia.

They said: “It all seems a bit awkward, things have moved fast between Harry and Olivia so [this] must be strange but how nice they are doing it for the kids.

“You’d think it’s all quite difficult.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital