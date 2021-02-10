Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis Shooting Projects ‘At The Same Studios’ in London

10 February 2021, 11:10 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 11:14

Harry Styles is said to be filming My Policeman where Jason Sudeikis is working on his next project
Harry Styles is said to be filming My Policeman where Jason Sudeikis is working on his next project. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles could face an awkward run-in with girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis while filming My Policeman.

Harry Styles will soon return to his hometown to shoot his next film, My Policeman, with Emma Corrin where he plays a man caught up in a love triangle.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer has spent the past six months in LA with new girlfriend Olivia Wilde to film Don’t Worry Darling, but shooting is set to wrap soon.

Does Harry Styles Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unveil List Of Never-Before-Heard Tracks

When Harry returns to London, he might just be working at the same studios where Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis is shooting his Apple TV sitcom Ted Lasso.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split in 2020
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split in 2020. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids the filming space Harry will be based at is mere seconds from where Jason is working.

A source said: “Harry is appearing in My Policeman. It’s a big production backed by Amazon based on a very successful book, so there are high hopes for it.

“But the filming process could prove pretty awkward because bosses are trying to secure studio space at the same complex where Olivia’s ex Jason is working too.

Harry Styles will soon return to London to film My Policeman
Harry Styles will soon return to London to film My Policeman. Picture: Getty

“If both are sharing a studio complex, there’s a real possibility for a very awkward encounter.

“It’s the sort of thing that sounds like a film plot in itself. You almost couldn’t write it.”

Harry is known for his gentleman ways, so we can’t imagine a run in between these two stars would be as dramatic as fans might think.

But running into your partner’s ex is always going to be a tad awkward.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor will star in To All The Boys 3

Inside Noah Centineo & Lana Condor’s Friendship: From To All The Boys Co-Stars To Dating Rumours
Britney Spears is allegedly working on her own film about her life.

Britney Spears Reportedly Working On Her Own Documentary About Her Life

Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics over her daughter's painting.

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Doubted North’s Impressive Painting Skills

Nicki Minaj's fans were left in hysterics after seeing tweets about the rapper and Tom Holland.

5 Of The Funniest Nicki Minaj And Tom Holland Dating Memes

One Direction kicked off their solo careers in 2015.

One Direction’s Solo Careers Are Officially Longer Than The Band’s & Fans Are Emotional

Britney Spears taking time to enjoy being a 'normal' person

Britney Spears Cryptically Tweets About The 'Person Behind The Lens' Following Documentary

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?