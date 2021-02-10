Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde’s Ex Jason Sudeikis Shooting Projects ‘At The Same Studios’ in London

Harry Styles is said to be filming My Policeman where Jason Sudeikis is working on his next project. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles could face an awkward run-in with girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis while filming My Policeman.

Harry Styles will soon return to his hometown to shoot his next film, My Policeman, with Emma Corrin where he plays a man caught up in a love triangle.

The ‘Fine Line’ singer has spent the past six months in LA with new girlfriend Olivia Wilde to film Don’t Worry Darling, but shooting is set to wrap soon.

When Harry returns to London, he might just be working at the same studios where Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis is shooting his Apple TV sitcom Ted Lasso.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split in 2020. Picture: Getty

According to the tabloids the filming space Harry will be based at is mere seconds from where Jason is working.

A source said: “Harry is appearing in My Policeman. It’s a big production backed by Amazon based on a very successful book, so there are high hopes for it.

“But the filming process could prove pretty awkward because bosses are trying to secure studio space at the same complex where Olivia’s ex Jason is working too.

Harry Styles will soon return to London to film My Policeman. Picture: Getty

“If both are sharing a studio complex, there’s a real possibility for a very awkward encounter.

“It’s the sort of thing that sounds like a film plot in itself. You almost couldn’t write it.”

Harry is known for his gentleman ways, so we can’t imagine a run in between these two stars would be as dramatic as fans might think.

But running into your partner’s ex is always going to be a tad awkward.

