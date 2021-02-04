Does Harry Styles Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unveil List Of Never-Before-Heard Tracks

Harry Styles allegedly has a catalogue of unreleased bops. Picture: PA/Twitter

Fans of Harry Styles have uncovered a list of unreleased songs by the star from over the years.

Harry Styles has given us a lot of bangers over the years, from his time in One Direction to his solo music.

But fans have been wondering if the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has any unreleased tracks that haven’t been heard before.

Well, trust Haz’s fans to find out if there are, as they've done in the past with unreleased 1D songs!

According to some fandom pages and a number of tweets, the ‘Adore You’ star apparently has a list of songs that are yet to be released, and we’ve rounded them up for you.

Does Harry Styles have any unreleased music?

We’ve gathered a full list of the unreleased tracks that Harry apparently has, as claimed by his fans.

Some of the songs have been ‘leaked’, while some are allegedly from tracklists for his albums that never made the cut.

Fans have unearthed the names of some of these tracks by seeing them in a snap Harry shared in the studio, where the song titles can be seen, whereas some tunes have been registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

Harry Styles fans are keen to hear the unreleased tracks. Picture: PA

Unreleased songs featured in Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ Album Booklet. pic.twitter.com/laElpmHjRQ — HSD (@hsdaily) December 13, 2019

Here’s the full list:

- 30,000 Miles

- 5378 Miles

- A Modern Life

- Already Home

- Anne

- Baby Honey

- California

- Can’t Get Enough

- Coco

- Complicated Freak

- Don’t Let Me Go

- Endlessly

- Fall Apart

- Fun for Now

- Half The World Away

- Have and Hold

- I Don’t Want To Be The One You’re Waiting On

- I Just Wanna Be Your Man

- Isabella

- Kiss It Better

- Kiss Me

- Kissed You In The Rain

- Like Everybody Else

- Like You Do

- Love You Like You’re Leaving

- Medicine

- Oh Yeah

- One Desire

- One of Those Nights

- Second Chance

- You Still Have My Heart (Even If You Don’t Deserve It)

- You’re So American

