Harry Styles Topless & Without Tattoos While Filming 'Don't Worry Darling' Is Sending Everyone Wild

4 February 2021, 09:53

Harry Styles has all his tattoos covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' role
Harry Styles has all his tattoos covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' role. Picture: PA/ BACKGRID

Harry Styles has been pictured topless with all of his tattoos missing while filming 'Don't Worry Darling' in LA and it's safe to say fans are losing their cool at the seriously weird snaps.

Harry Styles has had all of his tattoos covered and been photographed without a top on while filming Don't Worry, Darling and fans are going absolutely wild for a no-inked Mr. Styles.

The 'Adore You' singer, who just turned 27, was spotted on the set preparing to film what we can only assume to be a scene where he is without-shirt, his hair slicked in its usual suave style for the flick, and crucially- not a tattoo in sight.

Harry Styles’ Mum Reveals His Nickname In Heartfelt Birthday Post

It's been years since Harry has been seen without a tattoo in sight, as he started getting inked early into his One Direction career, so this rare occasion is putting fans into a spin.

All of Harry Styles's tattoos have been covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' film role
All of Harry Styles's tattoos have been covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' film role. Picture: BACKGRID

The 27-year-old is often snapped on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller but this is the first time fans have seen him both without a top on (squeal) and with genius make-up covering all of his trademark tattoos.

Fans, and us, can't help imagining an alternate universe where the 'Golden' singer never got any of his inks and it's kind of blowing our mind.

The singer (and now, actor) has previously said the lengthy professional make-up job that puts him in the make-up chair for an hour every time is the 'only time' he regrets getting tattooed.

Naturally, fans have rushed to Twitter at this strange occurrence, with some loving seem H without his trademark inks, just for a quick glance, other are already missing them and some are even saying they couldn't recognise him!

One fan wrote: "It’s so strange how he looks...unrecognizable without the tattoos."

"I had no idea this was Harry. I stared at these photos for a full minute before I understood. Wow."

Another simply said: "NO HARRY WITHOUT TATTOOS IS WEIRD IS WRONG...NOOOO!!!!"

Someone asked, "us all freaking out over no tattoo harry lmao...r we okay?!" and we think it's safe to say no, none of us are.

Harry has been filming the film that stars Florence Pugh and his rumoured beau, Olivia Wilde, for months now over in LA, but this is the first time we are seeing him with full tattoo coverage.

Now, people are actually realising we're going to get roughly 2 hours of him on screen with no inks!

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles allegedly has a catalogue of unreleased bops.

Does Harry Styles Have Any Unreleased Songs? Fans Unveil List Of Never-Before-Heard Tracks

Harry Styles Tattoos 2018

Harry Styles’ Tattoos And Meanings: Complete List Of One Direction Star's Body Art

One Direction

Gigi Hadid told fans which pic of her and Zayn Malik she wanted to treasure in their home.

Gigi Hadid Reveals The Romantic Picture Of Her And Zayn Malik She Wants Painted In Their House
John David Washington is the son of some very famous movie stars.

John David Washington’s Famous Family & 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Malcolm & Marie Star's Relatives

TV & Film

The Weeknd has announced new tour dates for 2022

The Weeknd Announces New Dates For After Hours Tour In 2022

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?