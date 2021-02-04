Harry Styles Topless & Without Tattoos While Filming 'Don't Worry Darling' Is Sending Everyone Wild

Harry Styles has all his tattoos covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' role. Picture: PA/ BACKGRID

Harry Styles has been pictured topless with all of his tattoos missing while filming 'Don't Worry Darling' in LA and it's safe to say fans are losing their cool at the seriously weird snaps.

Harry Styles has had all of his tattoos covered and been photographed without a top on while filming Don't Worry, Darling and fans are going absolutely wild for a no-inked Mr. Styles.

The 'Adore You' singer, who just turned 27, was spotted on the set preparing to film what we can only assume to be a scene where he is without-shirt, his hair slicked in its usual suave style for the flick, and crucially- not a tattoo in sight.

It's been years since Harry has been seen without a tattoo in sight, as he started getting inked early into his One Direction career, so this rare occasion is putting fans into a spin.

All of Harry Styles's tattoos have been covered for 'Don't Worry, Darling' film role. Picture: BACKGRID

The 27-year-old is often snapped on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller but this is the first time fans have seen him both without a top on (squeal) and with genius make-up covering all of his trademark tattoos.

Fans, and us, can't help imagining an alternate universe where the 'Golden' singer never got any of his inks and it's kind of blowing our mind.

The singer (and now, actor) has previously said the lengthy professional make-up job that puts him in the make-up chair for an hour every time is the 'only time' he regrets getting tattooed.

Covering Harry Styles's many tattoos is a process that requires an hour in the makeup chair. "It’s the only time I really regret getting tattooed", he said in his interview with Variety. pic.twitter.com/yIPNGGe7IZ — Don't Worry Darling Updates (@dwdupdate) February 3, 2021

Naturally, fans have rushed to Twitter at this strange occurrence, with some loving seem H without his trademark inks, just for a quick glance, other are already missing them and some are even saying they couldn't recognise him!

One fan wrote: "It’s so strange how he looks...unrecognizable without the tattoos."

"I had no idea this was Harry. I stared at these photos for a full minute before I understood. Wow."

Another simply said: "NO HARRY WITHOUT TATTOOS IS WEIRD IS WRONG...NOOOO!!!!"

It’s so strange how he looks.. unrecognizable without the tattoos. I had no idea this was Harry. I stared at these photos for a full minute before I understood. Wow. — 👑 (@legendharry28) February 3, 2021

NO HARRY WITHOUT TATTOOS IS WEIRD IS WRONG...NOOOO!!!! — ot5/xplr (@Ot5Xplr) February 3, 2021

I was like “uh no. Tattoos are a part of him.” I’ve never seen harry without tattoos. Like besides pictures obviously but not like actually? — Isabelle Sanchez (@isabellesanch3z) February 3, 2021

Someone asked, "us all freaking out over no tattoo harry lmao...r we okay?!" and we think it's safe to say no, none of us are.

us all freaking out over no tattoo harry lmao😭😭 r we okay?! — elle ♡ (@elle_goldenx) February 3, 2021

Harry has been filming the film that stars Florence Pugh and his rumoured beau, Olivia Wilde, for months now over in LA, but this is the first time we are seeing him with full tattoo coverage.

Now, people are actually realising we're going to get roughly 2 hours of him on screen with no inks!

