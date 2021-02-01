Harry Styles’ Mum Reveals His Nickname In Heartfelt Birthday Post

1 February 2021, 12:02

Harry Styles' mum shared a heartwarming post for her son's birthday.
Harry Styles' mum shared a heartwarming post for her son's birthday. Picture: Twitter/PA

Harry Styles’ mum, Anne, has taken to Instagram to send her son birthday wishes and even shared her adorable nickname for the star!

It’s Harry Styles’ birthday today and literally, thousands of messages have been shared online, with people sending love to the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star on his special day.

Undoubtedly the cutest post of all, though, has to be the heartfelt one from his mum, Anne.

Harry Styles’ Fans Share Rare Baby Pics Of The Star To Celebrate His 27th Birthday

Not only has she shared the most adorable snap of a young Haz, but revealed her nickname for her son in the process!

Taking to Instagram, Anne shared a smiley pic of Harry as a child, where he’s dressed in a Dalmatian suit (which, we’d really like to make a comeback pls).

She penned: “Happy Birthday my youngest pup.

“[Heart emoji] you xxx [sic].”

The post has already raked in over 200,000 likes in an hour and if that doesn’t explain how much of an icon Haz is then we don’t know what will!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing how adorable the One Direction star looked.

Harry Styles' fans sent their love to Anne on Instagram.
Harry Styles' fans sent their love to Anne on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
People sent birthday wishes to Harry on social media.
People sent birthday wishes to Harry on social media. Picture: Instagram
The 1D star is celebrating his 27th birthday today.
The 1D star is celebrating his 27th birthday today. Picture: Instagram

One wrote: “So proud of him, your youngest son changed my life [sad emoji]. Tpwk. He is the symbol of kindness [heart emoji] can’t explain how much fans love him just, we will support him [sad emoji] [sic].”

“Congratulations mom Anne, because 27 years ago you brought a great person into the world [heart emoji],” added another.

A third shared: “Happy birthday to him!! The light of our lives!! Thank you Anne for raising him into such a kind and humble man! Here’s to 27! Sending love your way and his way! [heart emoji].”

Happy birthday, Harry!

