Olivia Wilde Forced To Form ‘Bubble’ With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Romance

1 March 2021, 13:24

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently flew to the UK together.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently flew to the UK together. Picture: PA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are said to have moved in together in London for the sake of their children, despite her new romance with Harry Styles.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis have reportedly formed a ‘bubble’ together so they can co-parent their two children.

The actors split in November last year, following their nine-year-long relationship and have since moved on from each other, with Olivia enjoying a blossoming romance with Harry Styles and Jason being romantically linked to Keeley Hazell.

Olivia Wilde ‘Falling In Love’ With Harry Styles Amid Their ‘Magical’ Romance

However, according to this tabloid, the couple have been forced to temporarily move in together in South West London for the sake of their children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia recently flew to London with her former One Direction star beau just two weeks ago after filming wrapped for DWD, so she could see her kids.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years. Picture: PA

Jason has been staying in London while he records his latest project, Ted Lasso.

A source revealed to the tabloid that Harry is staying elsewhere at the moment, whilst the kids are a priority for Jason and Olivia.

They said: “It all seems a bit awkward, things have moved fast between Harry and Olivia so [this] must be strange but how nice they are doing it for the kids.

“You’d think it’s all quite difficult.”

Harry and Olivia have been romantically linked to each other since November last year, with the pair first meeting on the set of their new psychological thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling.

They have been spotted cosying up to each other on a number of occasions since, but kept their romance out of the limelight, with the pair remaining professional on the set of their movie.

Olivia also took to Instagram to praise her beau’s acting abilities in a lengthy post about how he ‘blew us away’ with his ‘talent and warmth’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to play husband and wife in My Policeman.

Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship
Taylor Swift drags Netflix and show 'Ginny & Georgia' for sexist joke about her

Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

Jessie J and boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen go Instagram official

Jessie J Confirms Relationship With Dancer Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

Gigi Hadid has necklaces for Zayn Malik and daughter Khai

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character