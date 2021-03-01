Olivia Wilde Forced To Form ‘Bubble’ With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently flew to the UK together. Picture: PA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are said to have moved in together in London for the sake of their children, despite her new romance with Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis have reportedly formed a ‘bubble’ together so they can co-parent their two children.

The actors split in November last year, following their nine-year-long relationship and have since moved on from each other, with Olivia enjoying a blossoming romance with Harry Styles and Jason being romantically linked to Keeley Hazell.

However, according to this tabloid, the couple have been forced to temporarily move in together in South West London for the sake of their children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

Don’t Worry, Darling director Olivia recently flew to London with her former One Direction star beau just two weeks ago after filming wrapped for DWD, so she could see her kids.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were engaged for seven years. Picture: PA

Jason has been staying in London while he records his latest project, Ted Lasso.

A source revealed to the tabloid that Harry is staying elsewhere at the moment, whilst the kids are a priority for Jason and Olivia.

They said: “It all seems a bit awkward, things have moved fast between Harry and Olivia so [this] must be strange but how nice they are doing it for the kids.

“You’d think it’s all quite difficult.”

Harry and Olivia have been romantically linked to each other since November last year, with the pair first meeting on the set of their new psychological thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling.

They have been spotted cosying up to each other on a number of occasions since, but kept their romance out of the limelight, with the pair remaining professional on the set of their movie.

Olivia also took to Instagram to praise her beau’s acting abilities in a lengthy post about how he ‘blew us away’ with his ‘talent and warmth’.

