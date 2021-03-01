Best Twitter Reactions To Jason Sudeikis's Strange AF Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Jason Sudeikis's strange acceptance speech stole the show at the Golden Globes. Picture: Golden Globes

Olivia Wilde's ex, Jason Sudeikis, accepting his Golden Globe award for Best Actor was a short film in itself and made almost no sense in the oddest moment of 2021 so far and the internet is living for it.

Jason Sudeikis has taken the medal for weirdest/ most legendary acceptance speech in one of the strangest moments of 2021 so far when bagging a Golden Globe for Best Actor in their virtual award ceremony.

Wearing a tie-dye hoody that has become almost as iconic as the rambling acceptance speech he gave, people are heralding the whole (long) experience a mood.

Jason Sudeikis just won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and we got his first reaction "backstage!" pic.twitter.com/sPHaERsmaG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Jason said: "This is nuts...this is nuts."

"It has these three questions. When’s the best time to do things? What’s the right thing to do? And then who’s the most important one?"

"That last question, who’s the most important one, is whoever the person you’re with. So I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with."

Basically no one knows what Jason was talking about...

Congrats to Jason Sudeikis, but I have no idea what he was talking about in his acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6tpRnMTaOR — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 1, 2021

Everyone wants Jason Sudeikis's hoody

huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie.🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uefcQ3a0CH — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) March 1, 2021

Who would have thought in the year 2021 the world would be so different A-listers would be bagging trophies from their lounge wearing a tie-dye hoody?

Because that is exactly what happened when Jason, who appeared pretty shocked he had won, gave his acceptance speech in the laid back garment.

The whole world knows his ex Olivia Wilde has moved on with Harry Styles and he's owning it

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

Jason, for all his talent and stardom, is currently caught up in one of the biggest showbiz stories of the moment, which is the fact his ex of seven years, Olivia Wilde has moved on from him with none other than Harry Styles.

Some of you will know, Olivia was directing her flick, Don't Worry Darling, starring Harry, when they were first photographed together hand-in-hand, sparking romance rumours.

They have wrapped filming and returned to London where Olivia is said to be in a 'bubble' with Jason so they can spend time with their two children.

All in all, it sounds pretty awkward and Jason is leaning into it, fully.

It's a pandemic and Jason Sudeikis was doing exactly what he was meant to

Someone finally said what we were all thinking and said, "Jason sudeikis's speech has been the most honest moment of 'an awards show in the midst of a pandemic'" and they are so right.

Everyone was sat in their (admittedly very large) living rooms- what was with all the ball gowns, guys?!

jason sudeikis's speech has been the most honest moment of "an awards show in the midst of a pandemic" — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 1, 2021

