Harry Styles Fuels Taylor Russell Dating Rumours After They Were Spotted Together In Vienna

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's rumoured romance is the talk of the internet. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Taylor Russell attended her second Harry Styles: 'Love On Tour' show - this time in Vienna, Austria.

Harry Styles has fuelled romance rumours with Taylor Russell after the pair were spotted hanging out in Vienna, Austria, after his show.

The former One Direction star had Taylor as a special guest at his Vienna 'Love On Tour' show, where she was spotted in a VIP tent dancing the night away, as per TMZ.

Pictures and videos have since surfaced online with what appears to show Harry and Taylor hanging out in the city the day before and the day after the show, igniting speculation that they’re a brand new A-list couple.

Harry Styles is rumoured to be dating Taylor Russell. Picture: Getty

Rumours that Harry was dating the Canadian actress first started swirling last month when they were spotted exiting a museum in London together and were reportedly seen holding hands.

The Bones and All actress also attended Harry’s London show, where she sat in the VIP tent at his concert.

Harry and Taylor are yet to comment on the relationship rumours publicly.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell spotted together in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/g9e7ui4NzH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Taylor Russell was spotted in the VIP area at two of Harry Styles' concerts. Picture: Alamy

The ‘As It Was’ singer has been single since November 2022, when it was reported he had split from his girlfriend of almost two years; Olivia Wilde.

The Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars are said to have ended amicably, with reports claiming at the time that they had busy work schedules, with Harry touring abroad while Olivia was focusing on her kids and her life in Los Angeles.

In March this year, Harry also was spotted kissing supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo in a video that instantly went viral online, which she later addressed in a chat with The Los Angeles Times and said: “I'm definitely still not thinking about guys.”

"There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," she said at the time, adding, "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

