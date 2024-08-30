Rizzle Kicks Explain Their Comeback In Vibey 'Javelin' Lyrics

By Abbie Reynolds

Rizzle Kicks are back! Here are the lyrics to their brand new song 'Javelin'.

Proving that summer never really has to end, Rizzle Kicks have made their epic return to music with a summery, vibey song right at the end of August.

On Friday 30th August the musical duo, made up of Jordan Stephens and Harley Sulé, dropped their song 'Javelin'.

The Brighton-originated duo released their debut album in 2011, going on to have massive hit songs like 'Down With The Trumpets' and 'Mamma Do The Hump'. The pair stopped making music together in 2016 and have both delved in acting and solo music careers.

But much to our delight they are back together making tunes in 2024, the same year that Jordan's girlfriend and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall embarked on her solo career.

So, if you're looking to know the words to 'Javelin' of-by-heart before your friends, you're in the right place.

Rizzle Kicks have come back together in 2024. Picture: Getty

What is 'Javelin' about?

Rizzle Kicks have made their comeback in 2024 with a song all about being care free, like a javelin flying through the air.

They sing about having fun, and having no worries, and most importantly about bringing back fun rap, much like Aitch said when he dropped his song Famous Girl earlier on in the year.

They explain the reason for their comeback in the lyrics, Yeah it's the comeback, yeah they want that / Everybody missing fun rap, put it on tap.

Keep scrolling for the lyrics in full!

Rizzle Kicks - Javelin (Official Video)

Rizzle Kicks' 'Javelin' lyrics in full:

Chorus:

We javelin our troubles through the air

We don't need to worry 'bout a thing

Poppin' bottles, then we're cloud jumpin'

We don't need to worry 'bout the dos and don'ts

We're javelin's in the air, it doesn't matter who you know

We're javelin's in the air, travelling 'till it takes us there

Check, yeah

Verse one:

Ayo I've been there, I done that

Put the power of a million, in one man

Now I feel like a damn God, God damn

Ain't tryna be a mad man, John Ham

Real talk, yeah I been there, seen that

I just wanna get my cake up, and eat that

But it's not even about that, it's deep fam

You seen what I made bruv, with these hands?

Yeah it's the comeback, yeah they want that

Everybody missing fun rap, put it on tap

Come along for your sun tan and then clap, clap

You can even bring your gun hands, brudda brap, brap

It's a space bound party, we're gonna zoom off

Said they're gonna bring an army, yeah and do what?

We aren't even tryna be here but we're too gone

Wanna know when we get there, never too long (too long)

Chorus:

We javelin our troubles through the air

We don't need to worry 'bout a thing

Poppin' bottles, then we're cloud jumpin'

We don't need to worry 'bout the dos and don'ts

We're javelin's in the air, it doesn't matter who you know

We're javelin's in the air, travelling 'till it takes us there

Yeah

Verse two:

(Ooh) Don't you doubt my air born groove, man I prove how high

It's true, views from cloud nine

Paid my dues, lump sum, out right

Got proof, got the t-shirt too, live on the air, lifetime on the moon

Gonna break right through, no me, no you

On the one love vibe, so pure, so true

Then, life has its way with us, plays with us

So we all crave a rush, rave it up

Yeah got a taste for lust but still nothing ain't free got to paid for love

Tsunami surfer the waves are high, any dream is a winner if you aim it right

Can't rush a download got to take your time

You can't airdrop us we're too fly, too right

Chorus:

We javelin our troubles through the air

We don't need to worry 'bout a thing

Poppin' bottles, then we're cloud jumpin'

We don't need to worry 'bout the dos and don'ts

We're javelin's in the air, it doesn't matter who you know

We're javelin's in the air, travelling 'till it takes us there

(Hey!)

