Lady Gaga And Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile' Soulful Lyrics And Meaning Explained

Looking at the lyrics of 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars teamed up for the surprise single 'Die With A Smile' and we're unpacking it's lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

While we patiently await LG7, Lady Gaga kept us going with an epic Olympics performance and the release of a brand new single with music legend Bruno Mars. On August 15th 2024, to fans' surprise, Gaga announced their song 'Die With A Smile'.

She wrote: "WHILE YOU WAIT TILL LG7…“DIE WITH A SMILE” a duet with Bruno Mars. Song and video tonight at 9pm PT."

It has been confirmed that this song is not a part of her next album, but some believe it could be part of the soundtrack for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

'Die With A Smile' is a soulful ballad which features flawless vocals and Bruno's classic 'Silk Sonic' style, all while their voices beautifully melt into one another. But what are the lyrics and what is all about? Let's unpack.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have released 'Die With A Smile'. Picture: Instagram

Is 'Die With A Smile' for Joker?

So far Gaga and Bruno's single has no connection to the upcoming Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux but, of course, the song's title is extremely Joker-coded.

Gaga is starring as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, which has been confirmed as a musical, and while she's revealed working on music for the film she has not said this song is for the movie.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are seen on set for 'Joker: Folie a deux'. Picture: Getty

Who wrote Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile'?

The song started with Bruno, according to the song's press release where Gaga said: "I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on.

"It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making. We stayed up all night and finished writing and recording the song.

"Bruno’s talent is beyond explanation. His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him.”

The song was also co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt who also produced and co-wrote Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.

Lady Gaga calls herself 'Lady Mars'. Picture: Instagram

What is Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile' about?

The single 'Die With A Smile' is a fervent love song about the strength of someones feelings for their loved one and the world hypothetically ending.

The chorus reads: If the world was ending / I'd wanna be next to you / If the party was over / And our time on Earth was through / I'd wanna hold you just for a while / And die with a smile / If the world was ending / I'd wanna be next to you.

'Die With A Smile' is all about not taking love for granted and holding on to it because we, really, don't know when the world could end. Bruno sings: Nobody's promised tomorrow / So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night.

What are the lyrics to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile'? The 'Die With A Smile' lyrics in full:

Intro: Lady Gaga]

(Ooh, ooh)

[Verse 1: Bruno Mars]

I, I just woke up from a dream

Where you and I had to say goodbye

And I don't know what it all means

But since I survived, I realized

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

(Ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]

Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream

I don't even wanna do this anymore

'Cause you already know what you mean to me

And our love's the only one worth fighting for

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]

Wherever you go, that's where I'll follow

Nobody's promised tomorrow

So I'ma love you every night like it's the last night

Like it's the last night

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga]

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

[Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both]

Right next to you

Next to you

Right next to you

Oh-oh

[Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars]

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

If the party was over

And our time on Earth was through

I'd wanna hold you just for a while

And die with a smile

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

If the world was ending

I'd wanna be next to you

[Outro: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]

(Ooh, ooh)

I'd wanna be next to you

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.