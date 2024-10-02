Exclusive

Lady Gaga explains fiancé Michael Polansky's input on Joker 2 album Harlequin

2 October 2024, 08:02 | Updated: 2 October 2024, 09:08

Lady Gaga shares all on 'Joker: Folie À Deux' and writing 'Harlequin’ | Interview

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to Capital's Jordan North, Lady Gaga revealed her fiancé Michael Polansky's role in making her album Harlequin.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits cinemas Friday October 4th and will see Lady Gaga debut her role as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

To accompany the film, Gaga dropped her album 'Harlequin' which she said was her "reimagining the [movie] soundtrack".

The songs on the album were all taken from the film with two additional original songs written especially for the record, 'Happy Mistake' and 'Folie à Deux' (which features in the film).

Gaga, who described the album as "genre defying", told Capital's Jordan North that it has "everything from funk to soul to rock to surf punk and jazz".

When talking about the creative process and how she curated the album she revealed that her fiancé Michael Polansky played a large part in bringing the album to life.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux"
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the UK Premiere of "Joker Folie à Deux". Picture: Getty

She said: "Me and my fiancé, who is also my creative partner, Michael [Polansky], we actually chose all the songs that we were going to put on Harlequin together and I also wrote some originals.

"One original that is in the movie, 'Folie à Deux', which is a waltz that falls apart and then one for Harley Quinn which is called 'Happy Mistake'."

Lady Gaga joined Capital's Jordan North
Lady Gaga joined Capital's Jordan North. Picture: Global

Lady Gaga got engaged to the tech founder/investor on April's Fools Day in 2024 after four years together. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on September 27th, Gaga revealed that she "thought he was joking".

Just before Gaga appeared on the red carpet for the London Premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux she told Buzzfeed Canada that she's looking forward to creating a family with Michael in the next 15 years. "You know, I’m so happy to be in love and I’m so excited to have a family," Gaga revealed.

Creative partners and sweet hearts? Gaga and Polansky are couple goals!

Watch Lady Gaga's interview in full on Global Player.

