Exclusive

Kylie Minogue announces more 'Tension' tour dates and teases her next album on Capital Breakfast

30 September 2024, 09:09 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 09:16

Kylie was nearly TAKEN OUT by watermelons on the shoot for ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Minogue just teased her 18th studio album!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrating the release of her brand-new single 'Lights Camera Action' global icon Kylie Minogue joined Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast.

While on the show she announced four new dates to her 'Tension' world tour in Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

"The reaction to the tour has been crazy, like mind-blowing so we're adding some more dates. I get kind of glassy eyed, it's so exciting thinking about what we are going to do on this tour," Kylie said.

Kylie on Capital Breakfast!
Kylie on Capital Breakfast! Picture: Global

Recently Kylie announced her upcoming album 'Tension II' which comes out on October 18th, speaking to us she said: "It's a sequel, I've never done something like this before... we ended up with a list of songs that we felt like, 'this is another body of work'.

"It's definitely not the next album, which is already going ahead," she said teasing what will be her 18th studio album.

The Australian singer dropped her album 'Tension' in 2023 which features hits like 'Padam Padam' and 'One More Time'.

Kylie confirmed the next album won't be a third 'Tension', saying: "After two, no, that's it. That's sufficient tension."

Watch Kylie's interview in full on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: Every song revealed

Gracie Abrams The Secret Of Us Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song

Gracie Abrams Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song She's Performed On The Secret Of Us Tour So Far
Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour start times: What time does Billie go on stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina take to the stage?

Sabrina Carpenter Short n Sweet Tour start times: What time does Sabrina go on stage?

Hot On Capital

Cooper Koch's performance in Monsters episode 5 ('The Hurt Man') has been praised by viewers

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch praised for 33-minute episode filmed in one unedited take

TV & Film

Menendez family have slammed Netflix and Ryan Murphy in an open letter condemning the series

Menendez family reveal Ryan Murphy "never spoke" to them about Netflix series

TV & Film

Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

Netflix Monsters: Over 325,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

TV & Film

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

TV & Film

How were the Menendez brothers get caught? Who told the police about the murders?

How Were The Menendez Brothers Caught In Real Life? The True Story Explained

TV & Film

What happened to Dr. Oziel? Here's Where Menendez's Therapist Is Now

Where Is Dr. Oziel Now? Menendez Brother's Therapist And What Happened In Real Life

TV & Film

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

TV & Film

Nicholas Alexander Chavez plays Lyle Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Who Plays Lyle Menendez In Monsters? Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Age, Height And Previous Roles

TV & Film

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monsters series

Who Plays Erik Menendez In Monsters? Cooper Koch's Age, Height And Previous Roles

TV & Film

Erik Menendez and OJ Simpson were cell neighbours in prison

Was Erik Menendez in jail with OJ Simpson? The true story behind Netflix Monsters scene

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Holly has shared her dramatic 'before and after'

MAFS UK’s Holly and her before and after break-up transformation

TV & Film

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

TV & Film

Sacha was paired with Ross by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Sacha from MAFS UK? Age, parents, Instagram and her celibacy

TV & Film

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

TV & Film

Katy Perry praised by fans for her reaction to a young boy who grabbed her from behind

Katy Perry praised for reaction after being 'grabbed from behind' by fan in shock video

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

TV & Film

Lacey was paired with Nathan by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Lacey from MAFS UK? Age, job and previous TV appearance on Dress To Impress

TV & Film

Legendary Dame Maggie Smith has sadly passed away aged 89

Harry Potter's Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch