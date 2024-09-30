Exclusive

Kylie Minogue announces more 'Tension' tour dates and teases her next album on Capital Breakfast

Kylie was nearly TAKEN OUT by watermelons on the shoot for ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’

By Abbie Reynolds

Kylie Minogue just teased her 18th studio album!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrating the release of her brand-new single 'Lights Camera Action' global icon Kylie Minogue joined Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Capital Breakfast.

While on the show she announced four new dates to her 'Tension' world tour in Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

"The reaction to the tour has been crazy, like mind-blowing so we're adding some more dates. I get kind of glassy eyed, it's so exciting thinking about what we are going to do on this tour," Kylie said.

Kylie on Capital Breakfast! Picture: Global

Recently Kylie announced her upcoming album 'Tension II' which comes out on October 18th, speaking to us she said: "It's a sequel, I've never done something like this before... we ended up with a list of songs that we felt like, 'this is another body of work'.

"It's definitely not the next album, which is already going ahead," she said teasing what will be her 18th studio album.

The Australian singer dropped her album 'Tension' in 2023 which features hits like 'Padam Padam' and 'One More Time'.

Kylie confirmed the next album won't be a third 'Tension', saying: "After two, no, that's it. That's sufficient tension."

