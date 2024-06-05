Lady Gaga Sparks Taylor Swift Collab Theory In Response To Pregnancy Rumours

5 June 2024, 12:15 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 13:11

Lady Gaga has sparked Taylor Swift collab theories
Lady Gaga has sparked Taylor Swift collab theories. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are now hoping for a Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift collab after she shut down pregnancy rumours with a TTPD reference.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Less than 24-hours after rumours that she was pregnant began, Lady Gaga shut them down with an iconic TikTok comeback.

Lady Gaga is amongst so many female celebs who's possible pregnancy has become chatter online, we've seen it happen to Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and recently Hailey Bieber - although that turned out to be true.

But in the case of Gaga, it wasn't. Some of her fans called it straight away, taking to the internet to refute all claims and now the 'Shallow' singer has addressed it herself.

However her response happens to have started a brand new rumour... fans are now hoping she's teasing a collaboration with 'The Tortured Poets Department' artist Miss Taylor Swift.

Lady Gaga confirmed she is not pregnant
Lady Gaga confirmed she is not pregnant. Picture: Getty

Gaga posted a video on TikTok with text that read: "not pregnant just down bad crying at the gym."

And of course, that's a clear reference to Taylor's TTPD track 'down bad' when she sings, Now I'm down bad crying at the gym / Everything comes out teenage petulance.

Immediately her comments began to flood with Taylor X Gaga theories. "GAGA AND TAY COLLAB!???" one excited fan wrote, another penned, "I love you and the Taylor reference omg please collab".

There were a lot of people just commenting Gaga and Taylor in capital letters with lots of !!! and ???.

Lady Gaga shuts down pregnancy rumours

Of course being the Queen that she is, Gaga used the publicity from the pregnancy rumour as a platform to encourage people to vote.

Voting is something she has been openly passionate about for years, in 2020 during the presidential election she made a video recreating all of her iconic looks over the years with an important message encouraging Americans to use their vote.

In the video stating that she is not pregnant she added, "register to vote at headcount.org" which she also linked in the caption.

Taylor Swift is currently on the Europe leg of The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is currently on the Europe leg of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Head Count is an organisation dedicated to getting more people involved in democracy, they use the power of pop culture and music to deliver their message.

It's likely Lady Gaga is actually just a Swifty like the rest of us, but can you imagine a Taylor feature on LG7? That would be groundbreaking.

