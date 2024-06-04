Is Lady Gaga Really Pregnant? The Pregnancy Rumours Explained

4 June 2024, 15:01 | Updated: 4 June 2024, 15:02

Unpacking the Gaga pregnancy rumours
Unpacking the Gaga pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Lady Gaga pregnant? Let's unpack why everyone thinks she is.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Being a woman in the spotlight is hard and now Lady Gaga is joining the list of women who's body and possible motherhood is being publicly speculated.

We've seen it happen to more of our faves recently, for example after months of fan theories Hailey Bieber came forward and announced her pregnancy to the world. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner was rumoured to pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalmet and that turned out to be completely false.

And now, after Lady Gaga announced her return to music with LG7, she finds herself buzzing across the internet as fans wonder if she's pregnant. But why do they think she is? Here are the rumours explained...

Lady Gaga has just released the HBO Original 'Gaga Chromatica Ball'
Lady Gaga has just released the HBO Original 'Gaga Chromatica Ball'. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga pregnant?

'Poker Face' singer Lady Gaga is rumoured to be pregnant after she was spotted in a skin-tight dress at her sister's rehearsal dinner in Maine with a supposed baby bump.

In pictures obtained by the tabloids, Gaga is seen looking super classy in an all black look complimented with delicate pearl accessories.

For the actual wedding she was seen in a beautiful peach coloured dress arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga has been with the tech CEO for four years and they've kept their relationship out of the public eye so far, so it's likely if they are expecting they're gonna keep it private for now.

Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since 2020
Lady Gaga has been with Michael Polansky since 2020. Picture: Getty

While most of the internet is convinced she is pregnant, a lot of her fans are coming out to shut down the claims.

One said, "y’all wake up gaga pregnancy rumours every week. can you stop??" and another exclaimed: "Everyone saying Gaga is preggers! Poor woman is probably just enjoying some junk food on her time off."

But countering it someone said: "I know we're all sick of the "gaga is pregnant!" stuff but imagine how funny it would be if one time it actually turned out to be true and what a gag it would be because of how many times people were wrong about it before lol"

The truth of it is that we don't know and we don't need to know unless she wants to tell us, and in the meantime let's just look forward to LG7!

