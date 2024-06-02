Exclusive

First Ever European Taylor Swift Debate Held At UK University

2 June 2024, 07:00

Taylor Swift debate held at UK University
Taylor Swift debate held at UK University. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

To celebrate the UK leg of The Eras Tour, the University of Kent held the first ever Europe-based academic debate on Taylor Swift.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While the 'So High School' singer settled into her Cotswolds home, on Friday May 31st, serious Swifties headed down to Canterbury for the first ever UK based Taylor Swift academic debate.

In honour of the UK leg of The Eras Tour, set to start a week after the event, the University of Kent hosted ''F*ck the Patriarchy': A Taylor Swift Conference' with speakers discussing all the ways Taylor has become a cultural phenomenon.

Of course there are a multitude of ways to dissect the 'TTPD' genius, from her legal impacts to her historical relevance, and the debate was sure to cover all grounds.

Capital spoke to History PhD candidate Jack Cox who spoke on the third panel: 'The role you made me play': Swift & Female Agency'.

In his speech, titled 'Taylor Swift and Rebekah Harkness: The Lives, Experiences and Contemporary Perception', the academic reflected on Taylor's Folklore hit 'The Last Great American Dynasty'.

Taylor Swift starts her UK Eras Tour shows on June 7th
Taylor Swift starts her UK Eras Tour shows on June 7th. Picture: Getty

Much like the lore of Taylor's 'Clara Bow', 'The Last Great American Dynasty' was written about 'composer, philanthropist, and heiress' Rebekah Harkness.

Jack used his presentation to look at the similarities between Taylor and Rebekah, with a particular reflection on "her life and death, friends, relationships, philosophy and patronage to compare how society's perception of women has changed".

Although History student Jack is a self-proclaimed Swifty, this type of research was beyond the realms of his day-to-day work, however he said it was interesting to research 'outside of his usual area'.

"It was good to mix with other academics from other countries and specialism," he said, noting that the first presentation of law was a particular stand out moment for him.

English sculptor, composer and philanthropist Rebekah Harkness
English sculptor, composer and philanthropist Rebekah Harkness. Picture: Getty

Just recently the impact of Taylor's tour led to 'House File 1989' being written into Minnesota state law (a bill to protect ticket buyers). Taylor's influence really knows no bounds.

The University of Kent is not alone with its Taylor-centric investigation, with The University of Liverpool set to host 'Tay Day' on June 12th featuring similar debates and academic discussions.

Swifties were able to predict the unpredictable double album drop so it's no wonder they are able to eloquently debate the spectacle that is Miss Taylor Swift.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Kim Kardashian Was 'So Impressed' By North West’s Lion King Performance

Kim Kardashian Was 'So Impressed' By North West’s Lion King Performance

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods fell out in 2019 after Jordyn kissed Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend

Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Still Friends And Why Did They Fight?

A look at Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring

A Closer Look At Hailey Bieber's New Engagement Ring

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Will There Be A Normal People Season 2?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits