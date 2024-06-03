Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears

Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift performed a mashup of 'Long Story Short' and 'The Prophecy' as a surprise song on The Eras Tour in France.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans are losing it over the edited lyrics in her mashup of 'Long Story Short' and 'The Prophecy' on The Eras Tour.

Ever since Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in March last year, fans have been living for her surprise songs section. Over the course of 96 shows, Taylor has played fan favourite songs from all 11 of her albums with only a handful of songs from each project left unperformed. Swifties have also speculated that she's left easter eggs in some of her song choices.

Now, Taylor has wowed fans with a new mashup and it appears to contain key references to Joe Alwyn and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift drops TTPD easter eggs in tour rehearsal video

Last night (Jun 2), Taylor kicked off the guitar part of her surprise songs section with 'The Prophecy' - a heartbreaking ballad in which she sings about feeling as though she's cursed to end up alone. In the lyrics, Taylor begs a higher power to 'redo the prophecy' surrounding her love life. Fans think Taylor wrote the song following her split from Joe Alwyn.

However, Taylor then changed things up in a major way. After the bridge, she started singing the third verse of 'Long Story Short' - an uplifting song in which Taylor sings about finding love and how she's ultimately managed to survive all of the hardships she's ever faced. It's widely believed that Joe Alwyn inspired 'Long Story Short'.

Instead of singing the chorus that usually comes after the third verse though, Taylor flipped the lyrics and sang the one in which she sings: 'Long story short / it was the wrong guy', implying that Joe was the wrong guy after all.

Not only that but when Taylor then sings: 'Now I'm all about you', fans think she's now addressing her current boyfriend Travis Kelce in the mashup instead of Joe.

📹 | FULL video of Taylor performing ‘The Prophecy’ x ‘long story short’‼️



Insane mashup!!!! pic.twitter.com/R3NDm0ueWo — The Eras Tour Singapore (@TSTheErasTourSG) June 2, 2024

Reacting to Taylor's mashup, one fan tweeted: "the prophecy being about feeling hopeless in your romantic life and giving up on finding your soulmate, and long story short being about realizing all the pain was worth it because you finally found the right person.......i'm sick."

Another wrote: "Am I tripping or did she change the lyrics to say “long story short it was the wrong guy, long story short, I survived."

the prophecy being about feeling hopeless in your romantic life and giving up on finding your soulmate, and long story short being about realizing all the pain was worth it because you finally found the right person.......i'm sick — hannah (the prophecy stan 🪶) (@hantalkstaylor) June 2, 2024

Am I tripping or did she change the lyrics to say “long story short it was the wrong guy, long story short, I survived.” 😭 — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗⸆⸉🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) June 2, 2024

the way that she ended one of her most heartbreaking songs with long story short it was the wrong guy.. long story short i survived ❤️‍🩹



pic.twitter.com/ouP425peMk — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) June 2, 2024

She sang The Prophecy asking if they could redo hers…combined with Long Story Short which a lyric change to end with “Long story Short it was the wrong guy, long story short I survived”



Along with Fifteen and she had the BIGGEST smile when singing “dating the boy on the… — 𝙺𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚗⸆⸉🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) June 2, 2024

If that weren't enough, Taylor also sang a mashup of 'You're On Your Own, Kid' and 'Fifteen' and she giggled during the line in 'Fifteen' in which she sings: Well, in your life you'll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team. (When she originally sang that mashup in Singapore earlier this year, she skipped that lyric.)

Taylor may have survived, but did I?

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.