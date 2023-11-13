Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back in 2023. Picture: Global

When is this year's show? Who's on the Jingle Bell Ball line-up? Can you watch it on TV? How do I get tickets? We've got all of your questions sorted right here!

Q. When and where is this year's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 2023 at The O2, London.

Q: Can I watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard anywhere?

This year, the event will be streamed live for fans to watch on Global Player.

We'll have all the exclusive backstage action and live performances right here on capitalfm.com.

Q: Who is on the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up this year?

Make sure you’re listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November to find out who’s on this year’s line-up!

Q: What time does the show start?

Doors will open at 4.30PM, the shows will start at 6:00PM and finish at approximately 10PM.

Q: Are there age restrictions in place for attending?

For The O2, Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, apart from the Jingle Zones which are standing areas and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. If you look under 25, you will be asked for ID to purchase alcohol.

Q: Are there any rules around COVID?

More details can be found at:

https://www.theo2.co.uk/events/keeping-you-safe-at-events-covid-pass

Q: Can I bring a bag with me?

You are permitted to bring 1 small bag per person. Maximum size 35cm x 40 cm x 19cm.

If you have to bring a large bag with you, you can leave it at the bag storage facility just outside the main entrance to The O2 at a cost of £10 per bag. All bags will be searched and screened before being accepted into the bag storage facility.

Bag storage closes 30 minutes after the end of the event. They won’t hold your items overnight, so you must pick them up before the facility closes.

Q: How do I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Presale opens on Thursday 16th November at 9am. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 17th November at 8am exclusively on Global Player.

Tickets can only be purchased through Global Player from AXS, or their official resale site (AXS Official Resale), which provides fans who are no longer able to attend the event with the option of reselling their tickets to other fans. Full Terms & Conditions are here.

No other ticket agents are authorised to sell tickets. Tickets purchased from any other agents will be invalid and you will be denied entry to the event.

Customers with specific requirements/access queries should contact The O2 directly on 020 8463 3359.

Wheelchair users can also book disabled access online via axs.com. This is for wheelchair access only, for more information see here.

Q:What sort of tickets are they?

The O2 now operates a mobile ticketing system, so the only tickets are mobile tickets that will live on your phone via the AXS app. It means there are no paper tickets and you will need to download the AXS app once you have purchased your tickets. You will receive instructions from AXS on how to download the tickets to your app.

Q: When will my tickets arrive?

Tickets will be available to download to your AXS app no later than 14 days before the event. The email from AXS.com will confirm once the tickets have been released to your account, ready to be downloaded.

Q: What happens if I don’t have a smart phone?

You will need to go to the Box Office. You should bring the credit/debit card you used to make the booking, photo ID (driving licence or passport) and your confirmation of purchase email. All members of the booking will need to be with the ticket purchaser. The name on your photo ID must match the name on the credit/debit card used for the ticket purchase, otherwise you will be refused entry to the event.

Q: Is there a presale for tickets?

Presale opens on Thursday 16th November at 9am.

Q: How many tickets can I buy?

The ticket limit is 6 tickets per person and per credit card.

Q: Can I transfer or sell my ticket?

The only way you can do this is through AXS Official Resale. For more information, please see their FAQs here

Tickets can only be purchased from AXS or their official resale site (AXS Official Resale), which provides fans who are no longer able to attend the event with the option of reselling their tickets to other fans. No other ticket agents are authorised to sell tickets. Tickets purchased from other agents (such as Viagogo or StubHub) will be invalid and you will denied entry to the event.

Q: How can I win tickets?

Oh it's quite simple tbh, listen to Capital!

Q: What's this year's hashtag?

Follow all the action, and send us your selfies, using #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Q: Can I get something to eat and drink at The O2?

Of course! For details on the bars and restaurants at The O2 check out the details on the official site. Food and drink bought from out the venue is not permitted inside the arena bowl.

Q: Is there a dress code?

Dress to PAAAAARRRTTY!

Q: Can I take my camera along?

The O2 states in its terms and conditions that "the use of unauthorised cameras, video or sound recording equipment is prohibited and such items may be confiscated". We think you'll be fine to take along your personal camera or camera phone, but professional camera equipment will not be allowed into the venue. If in doubt, contact The O2 directly.

Long story short: Your phone is fine, but leave the big camera with the massive lens at home.

Q: Can I bring signs along to declare my love for ______?

Erm, YES! We LOVE seeing how creative you can get with your props! Just try not to block the view of whoever's sat around you - they wanna see your fave too, not the back of your sign!

Q: What security measures are in place at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

We and The O2 take the safety and security of all our fans and visitors very seriously. If you’re coming to the arena, please ensure you arrive in plenty of time to pass through their enhanced security checks.

The O2's security and guest relations team are there for your safety. Please cooperate fully with all security checks and support these vital members of their team as they carry out important work to keep us all safe and sound.

For more information on security at The O2 please go here.

Q: How do I get to, and get home, from the venue?

For up-to-the-minute travel information on getting to the Jingle Bell Ball check out Capital's Travel and Traffic updates.

The easiest way to get to The O2 is via London Underground. North Greenwich station (Zone 2 and Zone 3, Jubilee Line) is located a short walk from the main entrance. Trains from Stratford and Central London serve the station every few minutes.

On the Saturday, Tubes run a 24-hour service, roughly every 10 minutes.

On the Sunday, the last train to depart from North Greenwich to Central London is at 23:45 and the last train to Stratford is at 00:16

Thames Clippers serve North Greenwich Pier, for access to The O2 via the River Thames. Get more info at www.thamesclippers.com

Car parking must be booked in advance at www.theo2.co.uk

The O2 is fully accessible. Customers with specific requirements/access queries should contact The O2 directly. Detail is available at www.theo2.co.uk/visit-us/accessibility or by calling 020 8463 3359.