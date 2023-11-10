Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Is Back For 2023

Jingle bell ball 2023. Picture: #CapitalJBB is back for 2023. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns in 2023. Here's everything you need to know, from the dates and venue to the line-up and how to get tickets.

The UK's biggest Christmas party, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, is returning in 2023!

We're announcing the line-up on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November, so make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to find out which of your favourite artists will be joining us at this year's #CapitalJBB.

Here's all the information on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023, from the dates and venue to how to get tickets.

When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball takes place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 2023. Make sure to put it in your diaries!

#CapitalJBB is the only event that sees the world's hottest hit music stars share one stage – you don't want to miss this.

Where is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard taking place in 2023?

The UK's biggest Christmas party returns to The O2, London.

We can't wait to see 16,000 of you partying with us at one of London's most iconic venues.

How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023

Secure your tickets with our presale, which opens at 9am on Thursday 16th November on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 17th November, exclusively on Global Player. Set your alarms!

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby will be announcing the #CapitalJBB 2023 line-up on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November. Make sure you're listening from 7am!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.