All the best red carpet looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 night two

8 December 2024, 17:59 | Updated: 8 December 2024, 19:54

Our favourite red carpet looks from night two of the Jingle Bell Ball
Our favourite red carpet looks from night two of the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Tiasha Debray

Strap in for a second night of sleigh-tastic looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard.

Night two at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard saw the likes of Tom Grennan, Kygo, Joel Corry, KSI, Sonny Fodera and Becky Hill take the stage with pop icon Katy Perry headlining.

Our favourite performers set the bar high on night one with Perrie and Capital's Sian Welby stealing the show in their gorgeous gowns.

Night two was no exception when it came to incredible fits, so we've highlighted our favourite look for your pleasure and if you want, you can take a peek backstage here.

Check out Capital's best Jingle Ball fashion moments below!

Becky Hill proves everyone needs a Little Black Dress in their wardrobe

Becky Hill has entered the arena
Becky Hill has entered the arena. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

KSI's rosey two-piece had him looking pretty sweet

KSI turned up feeling cheeky on the red carpet
KSI turned up feeling cheeky on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Joey Corry lit up the red carpet in an understated glittery set

Joel Corry was the first on the red carpet
Joel Corry was the first on the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

We're so happy to see Jazzy back at the Jingle Bell Ball

Jazzy returns to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Jazzy returns to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Kygo's taking the chance to promo his world tour on the red carpet

Kygo getting ready to hit the stage
Kygo getting ready to hit the stage. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Sonny Fodera kept it chill before he jumped on the stage to perform on night two

Sonny Fodera jumps onto the red carpet
Sonny Fodera jumps onto the red carpet. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

