How I’m A Celebrity 2020 Cast And Crew Are Staying Coronavirus Safe

Ant and Dec have formed their own social bubble throughout I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

The crew behind I’m A Celebrity this year are ensuring filming goes ahead in a coronavirus safe way – here’s how the ITV show has been allowed to happen.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is finally underway after months of doubt it may not go ahead due to coronavirus.

However, after ITV re-located the series to a castle in Wales the series is resuming as normal, with a lot of changes in place to not only adapt to the new UK location, but also to cope with the measurements required to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Here’s how ITV and everyone working on I’m A Celeb, including And and Dec, are filming safely throughout the coronavirus pandemic…

The staff on I’m A Celeb are wearing proximity buzzers

Everyone working on site at the castle is wearing proximity buzzers which go off if two people get closer than two metres to each other.

As well as this, all their work spaces have been built to ensure social distancing.

The cast of I'm A Celeb 2020 have all had to isolate to allow the show to happen. Picture: ITV

A reduced crew is working on site of I’m A Celeb

When ITV Studios entertainment director Richard Cowles spoke at a recent Royal Television Society event he said the crew working at the castle has been kept to an absolute minimum.

He explained: “In terms of the technology, we’ve for example, with the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all of our camera positions and everything done off-site without having to go there."

He continued: “All the camera positions, the lens length – all of that sort of stuff can be done. We’re even going to have our edits in London to try to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales and to reduce the number of people that could potentially spread Covid.”

Ant and Dec will be able to stand side by side on I'm A Celeb as normal. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec have formed their own social bubble

A lot of changes have had to be made to the format of the show to cope with the pandemic, but nothing will stop Ant and Dec from working closely together.

The best friends have formed a bubble of their own and are tested for coronavirus every few days so they can continue working safely side by side.

The celebrity contestants isolated before the show’s start date

AJ Pritchard tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of weeks before i'm A Celeb's start date. Picture: ITV

The celebrities isolated two weeks before I’m A Celeb’s launch to ensure no one caught coronavirus and they were tested every three days just to be safe.

AJ Pritchard tested positive at the start of the celebrities' isolation period but luckily received a negative result less than a week before the first episode.

Extra hygiene measures are in place on I'm A Celeb

Like all workplaces, the ITV crew working on I’m A Celeb have extra measures in place to make sure the environment is Covid-safe.

These involve frequent hand washing, training in extra hygiene and safety requirements, as well as temperature checks for anyone entering the site.

