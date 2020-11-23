Shane Richie Net Worth: I’m A Celebrity’s Huge Net Worth Revealed

23 November 2020, 16:02

Shane Richie's net worth revealed.
Shane Richie's net worth revealed. Picture: PA images/ITV

Shane Richie is being paid a large sum to appear on I’m A Celebrity 2020. But what’s his net worth?

Shane Richie has had an incredible TV career and is probably best known for playing Alfie Moon on Eastenders.

The actor, who has famous children, is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity 2020 and he recently revealed the reason he’s doing it is because he’s ‘literally skint’ after having all of his work cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What Band Is Shane Richie’s Son In?

But what is his net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Shane Richie’s net worth?

Shane Richie has a total net worth of £150,000, according to Net Worth Post.

What has Shane Richie said about being skint?

He recently told a tabloid: He told a tabloid: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited

“We were going to fit it around my other work projects as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint! You save money for a rainy day but you don't expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I've been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!

“But what an honour to be asked before lockdown. I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to being around adults again instead of my wife and three children!”

