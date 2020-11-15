I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who Are Shane Richie's Wife And Children?

I'm A Celebrity star Shane Richie will be missing his wife and children inside the Welsh castle. Picture: PA images

Shane Richie has finally agreed to be part of the I'm A Celebrity line up - but who are his wife and children? And how many times has he been married?

Shane Richie is best known for playing Alfie Moon on Eastenders and has appeared on the soap on and off since 2002.

However, he’s now swapping Walford for North Wales after joining the I’m A Celeb line-up alongside Giovanna Fletcher, Mo Farrah and Vernon Kay.

And as we prepare to get to know Shane even more, we take a closer look at his relationships including who his wife is, how many children he has and how many times the soap star has been married.

I’m A Celebrity Line-Up: Confirmed Cast And Contestants Going Into The Castle

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2020. But who is his wife and who are his children? Picture: PA images

Here's what you need to know:

Who is Shane Richie’s current wife?

Shane Richie has been married to Christie Goddard since 2007.

Who are Shane Richie’s children?

Shane has five children!

The eldest is Jake Roche who is best known for being in the band Rixton. He’s also appeared on Emmerdale! Little Mix fans may recognise him as he was engaged to Jesy Nelson in 2015.

He also has Shane Roche Junior, Romani-Syke Angel Shelley Roche, Lolita Bell Roche and Mackenzie Blue Roche.

Who is Shane Richie’s ex-wife?

Shane Richie’s ex-wife is Loose Woman panelist Coleen Nolan. The pair married in 1990 and divorced in 1999.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News