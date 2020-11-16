What Band Is Shane Richie’s Son In?

Shane Richie's son is in a band signed to Scooter Braun's record label. Picture: Shane Richie Instagram/ITV

Shane Richie is currently taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2020. However, he’s not the only star in his family as he has a famous son. But what band is he in? And who is Jake Roche?

Shane Richie is a dad-of-five as well as an Eastenders legend and now an I’m A Celebrity 2020 campmate.

One of his four sons is Jake Roche, who Little Mix fans will know was briefly engaged to Jesy Nelson back in 2015.

Jake Roche is the frontman in a band, but which one? Picture: instagram

However, Shane Richie's son Jake Roche is best known for being in a popular band. But which one? Let’s take a look…

What band is Shane Richie’s son in?

Shane Richie’s son, Jake, is the frontman of the band Push Baby, formerly known as Rixton.

They are a pop and R&B group signed by Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

In 2014, they supported Ariana Grande on The Honeymoon Tour during the North American dates!

A year later, they released their debut album ‘Let the Road’ which featured their hit song ‘Me And My Broken Heart’.

The band then went on a four-year hiatus before returning with a new name, sound and style.

They are now signed to Scooter’s SRV LabelCo, Geffen Records and Republican Records and have put out songs such as

'Mama’s House’ and ‘Holding On Is Holding You Back.’

