I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie Reveals Reason He’s Doing I’m A Celeb 2020

9 November 2020, 13:25

Shane Richie is part of the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up.
Shane Richie is part of the I'm A Celeb 2020 line-up. Picture: PA images

Shane Richie has revealed the reason he is doing I’m A Celeb 2020.

Shane Richie is best known for playing Alfie Moon on Eastenders. However, this weekend, he’s swapping Walford for North Wales after signing up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Shane, 56, has now revealed the reason he has decided to join the star-studded line-up and claimed that, despite being a TV actor, he is ‘really skint’ due to the pandemic.

Shane Richie has revealed he's been left 'skint' by the pandemic.
Shane Richie has revealed he's been left 'skint' by the pandemic. Picture: PA images

He told a tabloid: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited.

“We were going to fit it around my other work projects as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint! You save money for a rainy day but you don't expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I've been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!

“But what an honour to be asked before lockdown. I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to being around adults again instead of my wife and three children!”

Shane will be joining Mo Farah, Vernon Kay and Giovanna Fletcher.

AJ Prichard is also set to be taking part, however, he recently ‘tested positive for Covid-19’.

The ex-Strictly star is currently isolating at a location near Gwrych Castle and will be tested again before he can enter.

I’m A Celeb kicks off on Sunday 15th November at 9pm on ITV.

