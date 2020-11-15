I'm A Celebrity 2020: Vernon Kay’s Wife Tess Daly And Their Children Revealed

15 November 2020, 20:50

Vernon Kay's showbiz wife and children revealed as he enters I'm A Celeb 2020 castle
Vernon Kay's showbiz wife and children revealed as he enters I'm A Celeb 2020 castle. Picture: PA images

Vernon Kay is one half of a showbiz couple as his famous wife is Tess Daly. Here's a look at their relationship and children.

Vernon Kay has reportedly ‘signed a £250k deal’ to appear on I’m A Celeb 2020 alongside a stella ITV line-up including Mo Farrah, Giovanna Fletcher and AJ Pritchard.

The presenter, who is best known for presenting shows such as All Star Family Fortunes, said he’s ‘doing it’ for his daughters, who he has with wife Tess Daly, who are huge fans.

What Castle Is Being Used For I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Vernon Kay is one half of a celebrity power with wife Tess Daly
Vernon Kay is one half of a celebrity power with wife Tess Daly. Picture: PA images

But who are his children and what do we need to know about his wife Tess? Let’s take a look…

Who is Vernon Kay’s wife?

Vernon Kay is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2003 in front of celebrity pals such as Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong.

Rumours that the couple were 'living separate lives' began swirling in 2019. However, Vernon put a stop to the rumours when he hit out at a follower on Instagram.

It all started when he shared a photograph, which he captioned: "After being in the Middle East for a week, no better feeling than coming home."

One follower left a comment, which read: "Feels like you and @tessdaly are living separate lives. I hope not. Love you guys."

Vernon then fired back: "Pictures of our family life are all labelled nicely on an iPad or in Apple photo books for us to share, as a family.

"No need to invite the world into our home life, some do, but it's not for us."

Who are Vernon Kay’s children?

Vernon Kay has two children with wife Tess.

The eldest, Phoebe, was born in 2004, and the youngest, Amber, was born in 2009.

