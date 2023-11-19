What Days Is I'm A Celebrity On And What Time?

19 November 2023, 21:00

What nigh is I'm A Celeb on?
What nigh is I'm A Celeb on? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's when, how, where and what time to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 begins Sunday 19th November at 9pm, with celebs like Jamie Lynn Spears, Nella Rose and Nigel Farage ready to take on the jungle.

The show is usually 60 mins but ITV are extending the runtime of the launch episode to 105 minutes, which will allow more time to introduce viewers to the new batch of celebrity campmates.

Lucky for I'm A Celeb fans the show will be on every night Monday to Sunday until it's final, which will be in December. With hosts Ant and Dec, we will see the celebs fight to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle every evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celeb will be on every night when it starts
I'm A Celeb will be on every night when it starts. Picture: ITV

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

What day is I'm A Celeb on?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be on every day Monday-Sunday. As the campmates are under 24-hour surveillance we will be treated to a daily dose of their jungle antics every evening until the show finishes in December.

What time is I'm A Celeb on?

Most of the episodes, including the launch ep, will be aired at 9pm but throughout the series some are likely to be on a little later at 9.15pm.

The show will be on ITV1 at 9pm every evening but for those who miss it it will be available for catch-up on ITVX.

JLS's Marvin Humes is going into the jungle!
JLS's Marvin Humes is going into the jungle! Picture: ITV

Before entering the jungle Youtuber Nella Rose has admitted she is "afraid of everything" and her fellow campmate, actress Danielle Harold, has said she is "both excited and nervous".

Other celebs have played it cooler, with First Dates' Fred Sirieix saying he has been training super hard in the last 4 years so he is prepped for what the show has to offer.

Fred said: "I train like a machine – that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity. This isn’t a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul." And former MEP Nigel Farage said he "dealt with snakes in the European Market", so he is ready for the deadly animals of Australia.

We look forward to the jungle becoming part of our nightly routine!

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

Get to know Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Career

Josie Gibson enters the I'm A Celeb jungle

Josie Gibson Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Who's Her Son?

Fred swaps fine dining for bush tucker rials in I'm A Celeb

Fred Sirieix Fact File: Age, Where He's From, Who Are His Wife And Children?

Get to know campmate Nella Rose

I'm A Celebrity Nella Rose: Age, How She's Famous And Where She's From

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears Fact File: Age, Husband, Children And Net Worth

Get to know I'm A Celeb's Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Fact File: Age, Net Worth, Wife And Children

MAFS UK: Nathanial and Laura are no longer friends

MAFS UK Star Nathanial Valentino Addresses Fallout With Co-Star Laura

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are dating after meeting on MAFS UK

Watch The Moment MAFS UK’s Shona And Matt Confirm Secret Relationship

Married At First Sight UK has created eight new couples for 2023

Do They Actually Get Married On Married At First Sight UK?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits