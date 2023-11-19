What Days Is I'm A Celebrity On And What Time?

What nigh is I'm A Celeb on? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Here's when, how, where and what time to watch I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 begins Sunday 19th November at 9pm, with celebs like Jamie Lynn Spears, Nella Rose and Nigel Farage ready to take on the jungle.

The show is usually 60 mins but ITV are extending the runtime of the launch episode to 105 minutes, which will allow more time to introduce viewers to the new batch of celebrity campmates.

Lucky for I'm A Celeb fans the show will be on every night Monday to Sunday until it's final, which will be in December. With hosts Ant and Dec, we will see the celebs fight to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle every evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celeb will be on every night when it starts. Picture: ITV

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears

What day is I'm A Celeb on?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will be on every day Monday-Sunday. As the campmates are under 24-hour surveillance we will be treated to a daily dose of their jungle antics every evening until the show finishes in December.

What time is I'm A Celeb on?

Most of the episodes, including the launch ep, will be aired at 9pm but throughout the series some are likely to be on a little later at 9.15pm.

The show will be on ITV1 at 9pm every evening but for those who miss it it will be available for catch-up on ITVX.

JLS's Marvin Humes is going into the jungle! Picture: ITV

Before entering the jungle Youtuber Nella Rose has admitted she is "afraid of everything" and her fellow campmate, actress Danielle Harold, has said she is "both excited and nervous".

Other celebs have played it cooler, with First Dates' Fred Sirieix saying he has been training super hard in the last 4 years so he is prepped for what the show has to offer.

Fred said: "I train like a machine – that’s my way to cope with doing I’m A Celebrity. This isn’t a 100m race. You are going in for the long haul." And former MEP Nigel Farage said he "dealt with snakes in the European Market", so he is ready for the deadly animals of Australia.

We look forward to the jungle becoming part of our nightly routine!

Meet I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Fred Sirieix

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.